Freeloaders: Free fallin' into free events 

Events for the week of of Sept. 24-30

Happy fall, y'all. Pull out your sweaters and pumpkin-spiced everything. It's time to hunt down some free ish.

Monday

Head to the Sparrow for a free open mic comedy night starting at 9:30 p.m.

There's no better way to spend a Monday than with Emerald Empire at the Tin Roof at 8 p.m.

The Holy City Heaters perform on the deck at the Pour House at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Peruse local goods at the Mt. Pleasant farmers market at 3:30 p.m.

Head to the Addlestone Library for a talk from Dr. Nic Butler, 'Policing Charleston during the Era of Slavery," at 6 p.m.

The Summers Corner farmers market takes place in Summerville on the last Tuesday of every month, 3-7 p.m.

Wednesday

Check out the stars with Astronomy in the Park in Brittlebank Park from 5-9 p.m.

Joel Rush plays melodic rock at Home Team BBQ West Ashley at 7 p.m.

There are few local lectures as helpful as Lawyers in the Library, which helps you figure out how to do tricky stuff like end your rental agreement. Head to the Main Library from 6-7:30 p.m.

Run then drink, that's how pub runs work! Head to Tradesman Brewing Co. for Fleet Feet's pub run at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

The North Charleston farmers market is held every Thursday, 3-7 p.m., through Oct. 25.

The Grand Bohemian Gallery hosts a garden soiree from 6-9 p.m.

Head to MUSC's urban farm at 12:15 and 4 pm. to learn how to grow and steward an urban garden in the Lowcountry.

Redux's open studios are always a good time, head there starting at 5 p.m.

MOJA's opening day street parade beings in Marion Square at 6 p.m.

Friday

Over a dozen local craft breweries will battle to become Pour Taproom's first King of the Kegs, from 4-9 p.m.

Head to Pitt Street Bridge for Audubon South Carolina's fall bird walk from 6-7:30 p.m.

Itinerant Literate hosts a speakeasy open mic night from 7-9 p.m. 

MOJA's reggae block dance party takes place in Brittlebank park from 5-11 p.m.

Saturday

Head to Fatty Fest 2018 to mix and mingle with the eight breweries that are part of Charleston's brewery district.

Speaking of beer... the Park Circle Oktoberfest kicks off at noon.

Celebrate Red Rice Day at the MOJA Arts Festival from 1-4 p.m. Panelists will discuss modern issues relating to Gullah Geechee culture.

The Lewis Chile roast his held from 2-5 p.m.

Sunday

Join Coastal Expeditions for a Crab Bank Paddle and Flotilla to show support for the seabird nesting island.

The Le Creuset Factory to Table sale is free to attend today.

Swing dance at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m. 

