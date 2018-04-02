Freeloaders: Free fall into Spring 

How about this weather, eh? We even heard it's snowing in other parts of the country, so you can thoroughly enjoy today's sunshine, knowing that you're having a better time than other people. Or maybe that's just our sick sense of joy. Whatever — here's some free stuff to enjoy this week.
Monday
Check out art from local elementary school students at the Gaillard Center, inspired by the book My Father’s Dragon
. The installation remains open until Wed. April 11.
Head to Cooper River Memorial library
any day this month to check out a book about gardening and get a packet of seeds.
Ms. Rose’s hosts live trivia
at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Relax at a seated meditation session
(for the calmest lunch break ever) at Holy Cow Yoga at 1:08 p.m.
As always, Tuesday is a big day for trivia. Grab some friends and go to Palmetto Flats Restaurant
, Bay Street Biergarten
, Mellow Mushroom
(Mount Pleasant), Gene’s Haufbrau
, Smoky Oak Taproom
, Fiery Ron’s Home Team BBQ
, O’Brion’s
, The Pub on 61
, The Tin Roof
, or Pour Taproom
.
Creekside Kitchen will also host their “Name the Music
” trivia game at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Stargaze at Brittlebank Park
with the Lowcountry Stargazers as soon as it gets dark.
Wednesday continues the trivia trend with trivia nights at Charles Towne Fermentory
, The Brick
, Cooper River Brewing
, Kickin’ Chicken
(Downtown), Drop In Gourmet Deli
, Cutty’s
, and the Carolina Ale House.
Thursday
Play some bingo at the Mt. Pleasant Mellow Mushroom
(7 p.m.) or Cumberland Smokehouse
(7:30 p.m.).
If you aren’t sick of trivia yet, Trayce’s Too
, Frothy Beard Brewing
, The Green Goat
, and the Recovery Room
all have Thursday night trivia.
Hunley’s Tavern also has a “Name the Music
” trivia game at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
It’s First Friday,
and that means it’s time for First Fridays on Broad, starting at 5 p.m. Go to Gallery Row on Broad Street to check out all things art, from fine crafts to sculpture to fashion.
NYC-based jewelry designer Shannon Carney will have a pop-up shop
this Friday at 68 Queen Street form 5-8 p.m.
Saturday
Starting at 10 a.m., Roadside Blooms will host their Big Backyard Plant Sale
, where they will fill their backyard with native plants, organic and locally grown vegetable starters, succulents, herbs, and more.
Goose Creek
holds its Giant Yard Sale this Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Check out deals and goods from over 50 sellers.
This Saturday, learn about Gullah Geechee culture at the Gullah Geechee Golden Rice
Festival, held in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at 10 a.m.
It may cost $55 to sign up for the Bridge Run now, but some of the after parties are free. Check out free-to-attend parties at the Macintosh
(10 a.m.), Fuel
(11 a.m.), and O-Ku
(11 a.m.).
When all of the parties are done, you can head to Manny’s Neighborhood Grille at 7 p.m. and play bingo.
Sunday
Join the zen meditation group at Holy Cow Yoga
at 8:15 a.m.
Help the Tin Roof raise awareness for breast cancer at the Boobie Bazaar
, a carnival themed event with fun activities like a dunk tank, cake walks, and bobbing for boobies. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This Sunday is also the Charleston Honey and Bee Expo
. Head to Cinebarre between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to learn about bees and beekeeping from local beekeepers and to enjoy food trucks, live music, and a live bee hive.
If you’re looking for something fun to do with your kids or for your kids to do this summer, check out the 4th Annual Kids Expo
and Summer Camp Fair at the Gaillard Center, 12-5 p.m.
Both Fuel (7:30 p.m.)
and the Downtown Mellow Mushroom (8 p.m.)
host Sunday night trivia.