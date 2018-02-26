Freeloaders: Feels like Spring, tastes like pollen 

Spring draws nigh y'all and this weather makes us want to get outside and NOT spend money. This week features the usual abundance of yoga and trivia as well as a Remodeling Expo, free admission to local parks on Sunday, and some cool parties and sales.

Monday

Get some exercise at the Run James Island Group Run, which will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Terrace Theater before their 3-4 mile run.

Win some cash prizes during trivia at Ms. Rose’s, beginning at 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Start your morning with bird watching at The Bend from 8-10 a.m.

Looking for job opportunities in the hospitality industry? The 2nd Annual Charleston Hospitality Organization Fair will be held at TD Arena from 11a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join Charleston’s poetry conglomerate, The Unspoken Word, at PURE Theater for their monthly poetry slam at 7:30 p.m.

Relax with some seated meditation at Holy Cow Yoga at precisely 1:08 p.m.

If you love to sing, the Southern Harmony Chorus is hosting auditions from 7-9:30 p.m. at Church Creek Presbyterian.

As always, Tuesday kicks off this weeks onslaught of trivia. Get your fix at The Pub on 61, The Tin Roof, Pour Taproom, Bay Street Biergarten, Mellow Mushroom Mt. Pleasant, Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse, Gene's Haufbrau, Smoky Oak Taproom, and O'Brion's Pub and Grille.

Wednesday

Join Charleston’s newest yoga center, Yohola Yoga, for their grand opening party with a complimentary class from 6-9 p.m.

Once it gets dark, head over to Brittlebank Park for Astronomy in the Park with the Lowcountry Stargazers.

Continue your trivia pursuits with trivia nights at Holy City Brewing (psst., it's 90s and 200os rom com themed), Cooper River Brewing, Kickin' Chicken downtown, Drop In Gourmet Deli and Bar, Cutty's, Carolina Ale House, O'Brion's, and Charles Towne Fermentory.

Thursday





Do some seated meditation at Holy Cow Yoga starting at 1:08 p.m.

Play bingo for cash prizes at Mellow Mushroom (Mt. Pleasant) at 7 p.m., or play bingo at Cumberland Smokehouse from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

For even more trivia, go to Trayce's Too Neighborhood Bar & Grill, Frothy Beard Brewing, Hunley's Tavern, The Green Goat, and the Recovery Room.

Friday

The Otranto Regional Library is hosting their Spring book sale from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Attendance is free, and the books are cheap, starting at just $1.

Learn about home improvement at the Charleston Remodeling Expo at the Charleston Area Convention Center, starting this Friday from 2-7 p.m. and continuing Saturday (10 a.m. - 7 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.).

Head over to Gallery Row between 5 and 8 p.m. for First Fridays on Broad to view art of all types.

While you’re at First Fridays on Broad, visit Jahde Leather Atelier for the reveal of the newest bespoke collection and a chance to meet two local artisans.

Saturday

Tiger Lily Florist hosts their annual yard sale from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Help the Charleston Animal Society raise awareness for heart health and heartworms in dogs at the Paws Go Red charity walk at Palmetto Islands County Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy some beach music, food and other activities at Front Beach Fest, running from noon-4 p.m. at Front Beach on Isle of Palms.

Starting at noon, Low Tide Brewing is hosting a Lowcountry Luau, featuring a mechanical shark, limbo, a fire performance, and many other fun activities.

You can also play team bingo at Manny’s Neighborhood Grille, starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday

Help clean up the West Ashley Bikeway and Greenway at 10 a.m. before grabbing brunch from Desayuno at Charles Towne Fermentory and free class passes from Community Yoga.

Speaking of yoga, head to Holy Cow Yoga before the cleanup, at 7:45 a.m., to join a zen meditation group.

Take your family to Hampton Park from 1:30-4 p.m. for the Teddy Bear Picnic to enjoy live music, food trucks, and a teddy bear fashion show.

If your weekend is missing trivia, head to Fuel at 7:30 p.m. or Mellow Mushroom downtown at 8 p.m.

This Sunday is also customer appreciation day

for the CCPRC. To celebrate, gate admission to all parks is free, SK8 Charleston will offer free skating, and Folly Beach and Mt. Pleasant piers has free fishing.