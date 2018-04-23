Freeloaders: April showers rain down free stuff 

There’s no need to break the bank. Check out these free events all around town this week; there’s everything from yoga to trivia to dolphin watching.

Monday

Play trivia for house cash prizes at Ms. Rose’s at 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Take a free Tai Chi class at the Daniel Island Library at 9 a.m.

Join the seated meditation session at 1:08 p.m. at Holy Cow Yoga.

At 6:30 p.m. in Riverfront Park there will be a free yoga class from some of the instructors behind Bendy Brewski Yoga.

Poetry collective The Unspoken Word will be at PURE Theatre at 7:30 p.m. for a poetry slam.

As always, Tuesday is a great day for trivia. Check out Smoky Oak Taproom, O’Brion’s, Home Team BBQ, Gene’s Haufbrau, Creekside Kitchen, Mellow Mushroom (Mt. Pleasant), The Pub on 61, The Tin Roof, Pour Taproom, Palmetto Flats Restaurant, or Bay Street Biergarten.

Wednesday

After dark, visit Brittlebank Park for Astronomy in the Park with the Lowcountry Stargazers.

Continue the trivia trend at Cooper River Brewing, Drop In Deli, Holy City Brewing, Cutty’s, Kickin’ Chicken (Downtown), Carolina Ale House, O’Brion’s, or Charles Towne Fermentory.

Thursday

Holy Cow Yoga hosts another free seated meditation session at 1:08 p.m.

On Thursday night, you can find trivia at Frothy Beard Brewing, Hunley’s Tavern, The Green Goat, The Recovery Room, and Trayce’s Too.

Play bar bingo at Cumberland Smokehouse (7:30 p.m.) or the Mt. Pleasant Mellow Mushroom (7 p.m.)

Friday

The Daniel Island Library will have a free Tai Chi class at 9 a.m.

Check out a free concert at the Crowfield Golf and Country Club at 6 p.m.

The Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center is hosting a free screening of The Lion King at MUSC Health Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Play team bingo at Manny’s Neighborhood Grille at 7 p.m.

Head to the Charleston Harbor at 9 a.m. to help the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network count dolphins and collect data.

Join the Walk for Autism at 10 a.m. in Hampton Park to raise money and awareness for autism.

The Motion Kickoff Parade starts at 5 p.m. at the First African Evangelical Christian Church.

Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, and you can celebrate with a day full of literary activities at The Brew Cellar, who partnered with Itinerant Literate Books and Commonhouse Aleworks.

Celebrate man’s best friend at Fido Fest at Mt. Pleasant Towne Center from 12-3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Pet Helpers.

Sunday

End your week with trivia at either the Downtown Mellow Mushroom (8 p.m.) or Fuel (7:30 p.m.).

The Unity Church of Charleston hosts an interfaith march and gathering, joining with other interfaith communities around the country and around the world, at 4:30 p.m.

Holy Cow Yoga Center has a

group at 8:15 a.m.