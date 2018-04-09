April 09, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: April showers bring loads of free stuff 

Events for the week of April 9-15

By
click to enlarge 5961742515_10f3d3276e_o.jpg

Flickr user AleGranholm

Share
Tweet
When you’re done recovering from the Bridge Run weekend, check out these free events around town, featuring trivia, music, meditation, and more.

Monday

Ms. Rose’s hosts Monday night trivia with cash prizes at 7 p.m.

The Barre Code will have a free barre workout session on the Roof at Restoration at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Donate a gently used book to Charleston Friends of the Library at Bay Street Biergarten between 5:30 and 8 p.m. to receive a free beer.

Head to the Daniel Island Library for a free tai chi class at 9 a.m.

At 1:08 p.m., Holy Cow Yoga Center holds at free seated meditation session.

If your Tuesday night is in jeopardy, save it with trivia at Bay Street Biergarten, Mellow Mushroom (Mount Pleasant), Creekside Kitchen, Gene’s Haufbrau, Smoky Oak Taproom, Home Team BBQ, O’Brion’s, The Pub on 61, The Tin Roof, Pour Taproom, and Palmetto Flats Restaurant and Tavern.

Wednesday

Celebrate National Pet Day at Bay Street Biergarten from 4-7 p.m at Puppies and Pints. Hang out with other dog owners and enjoy drink specials.

Head to Avondale Therapy between 5 and 7 p.m. for an artists’ reception for Meyriel J. Edge and Laura McRae-Hitchcock’s paintings inspired by their trips to Europe.

Hang out with the Vineyard Vines racing team as the Vineyard Vines on King Street hosts the kickoff party for Charleston Race Week.

At 6 p.m., the first Runner’s Yoga meeting of the year will meet at White Point Garden before running 1.5 or 3 miles followed by a yoga session.

Look up with the Lowcountry Stargazers as they host their weekly Astronomy in the Park event in Brittlebank Park when it gets dark.

Continue your week of trivia with events at Carolina Ale House, O’Brion’s, Charles Towne Fermentory, Holy City Brewing, Cooper River Brewing, Kickin’ Chicken (Downtown), Drop In Gourmet Deli, and Cutty’s.

Thursday

Holy Cow Yoga Center hosts seated meditation at 1:08 p.m.

Play bingo at Voodoo Tiki Bar, Mellow Mushroom (Mt. Pleasant), and Cumberland Smokehouse.

On Thursday nights, there is more trivia at Hunley’s, Tavern, Trayce’s Too, The Green Goat, The Recovery Room, and Frothy Beard Brewing.

Friday

Take the tai chi class at the Daniel Island Library at 9 a.m.

Swing by the Charleston Style Exchange at Armory Park from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. to shop high-end, gently used women's clothing.

Saturday

Madra Rua hosts local female Americana musicians on their new outdoor stage as part of the Holy City Americana Festival, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Head to Old Towne Creek County Park between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the popular Plantasia event, where you can browse or buy unusual and cutting edge plants.

Browse or shop local vendors at the Cigar Factory’s Cigar Bazaar Spring Market, open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Head to the Cistern at College of Charleston for a benefit concert with door prizes and free food at 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Donations will benefit local charities the Lonon Foundation, My Sister's House, Connect to Hope, and Communities in Schools.

The Wescott Shelter presents a free screening of Pixar’s Coco at 8 p.m.

Manny’s Neighborhood Grille hosts team bingo at 7 p.m.

Sunday

The Tattooed Moose on Johns Island is hosting a Spring Fling with a beer truck, barbecue tent, live music, and other activities at 2-6 p.m.

Enjoy music, arts and crafts, and food at the the Romney Urban Garden Jubilee at 4-8 p.m. at the New Israel Reformed Episcopal Church.

Join the zen meditation group at Holy Cow Yoga Center at 8:15 a.m.

End your week with trivia at Fuel and the downtown Mellow Mushroom.

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS