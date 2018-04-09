Freeloaders: April showers bring loads of free stuff 

When you’re done recovering from the Bridge Run weekend, check out these free events around town, featuring trivia, music, meditation, and more.
Monday
Ms. Rose’s hosts Monday night trivia
with cash prizes at 7 p.m.
The Barre Code will have a free barre workout session
on the Roof at Restoration at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Donate a gently used book to Charleston Friends of the Library at Bay Street Biergarten between 5:30 and 8 p.m. to receive a free beer.
Head to the Daniel Island Library for a free tai chi class
at 9 a.m.
At 1:08 p.m., Holy Cow Yoga Center holds at free seated meditation session.
If your Tuesday night is in jeopardy, save it with trivia at Bay Street Biergarten
, Mellow Mushroom
(Mount Pleasant), Creekside Kitchen
, Gene’s Haufbrau
, Smoky Oak Taproom
, Home Team BBQ
, O’Brion’s
, The Pub on 61
, The Tin Roof
, Pour Taproom
, and Palmetto Flats Restaurant
and Tavern.
Wednesday
Celebrate National Pet Day at Bay Street Biergarten from 4-7 p.m at Puppies and Pints.
Hang out with other dog owners and enjoy drink specials.
Head to Avondale Therapy between 5 and 7 p.m. for an artists’ reception for Meyriel J. Edge and Laura McRae-Hitchcock’s paintings inspired by their trips
to Europe.
Hang out with the Vineyard Vines
racing team as the Vineyard Vines on King Street hosts the kickoff party for Charleston Race Week.
At 6 p.m., the first Runner’s Yoga
meeting of the year will meet at White Point Garden before running 1.5 or 3 miles followed by a yoga session.
Look up with the Lowcountry Stargazers as they host their weekly Astronomy in the Park
event in Brittlebank Park when it gets dark.
Continue your week of trivia with events at Carolina Ale House
, O’Brion’s
, Charles Towne Fermentory
, Holy City Brewing
, Cooper River Brewing
, Kickin’ Chicken
(Downtown), Drop In Gourmet Deli
, and Cutty’s
.
Thursday
Holy Cow Yoga Center hosts seated meditation
at 1:08 p.m.
Play bingo at Voodoo Tiki Bar
, Mellow Mushroom
(Mt. Pleasant), and Cumberland Smokehouse.
On Thursday nights, there is more trivia at Hunley’s
, Tavern
, Trayce’s Too
, The Green Goat
, The Recovery Room
, and Frothy Beard Brewing.
Friday
Take the tai chi class
at the Daniel Island Library at 9 a.m.
Swing by the Charleston Style Exchange
at Armory Park from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. to shop high-end, gently used women's clothing.
Saturday
Madra Rua hosts local female Americana musicians on their new outdoor stage as part of the Holy City Americana Festival
, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Head to Old Towne Creek County Park between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. for the popular Plantasia
event, where you can browse or buy unusual and cutting edge plants.
Browse or shop local vendors at the Cigar Factory’s Cigar Bazaar Spring Market
, open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Head to the Cistern at College of Charleston for a benefit concert
with door prizes and free food at 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Donations will benefit local charities the Lonon Foundation, My Sister's House, Connect to Hope, and Communities in Schools.
The Wescott Shelter presents a free screening of Pixar’s Coco
at 8 p.m.
Manny’s Neighborhood Grille hosts team bingo
at 7 p.m.
Sunday
The Tattooed Moose on Johns Island is hosting a Spring Fling
with a beer truck, barbecue tent, live music, and other activities at 2-6 p.m.
Enjoy music, arts and crafts, and food at the the Romney Urban Garden Jubilee
at 4-8 p.m. at the New Israel Reformed Episcopal Church.
Join the zen meditation group
at Holy Cow Yoga Center at 8:15 a.m.
End your week with trivia at Fuel
and the downtown Mellow Mushroom.