Freeloaders: 35 totally free things to do in Charleston this week 

It's May, it's hot, and you need to save some money. That's where this list — chock full of free happenings comes in handy. Read on, fine folks.
Monday
Today from 4:30 to 7 p.m., head to The Workshop Charleston for Ohm Radio
Donor & DJ Appreciation Event and Relocation Q&A. For anyone who has ever donated time, talent, or energy to Ohm Radio, the first beer of the evening will be complimentary thanks to the support of Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
Start your week off an a fresh and funky foot at the Folly Beach farmers market
; the market runs from 4-8 p.m.
Keep your healthy streak going at the James Island group run
which meets up at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Terrace Theater.
Another workout option is the free 45 minute sweat sesh in Hampton Park
that starts at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Dance of Hope
from Uganda will be visiting Charleston, putting on a special performance and kids drum circle at Pour House.
Gala Desserts presents a live storytelling show
once a month. Starting at 7:30 p.m., check out this show that features true, personal stories told by people from all walks of life.
Verita a Bridal Boutique and Colur Studios host Beauty, Brides, and Bubbly
at Colur starting at 6 p.m. There will be live makeup and bridal styling tutorials, as well as discounted shopping, and giveaways from both Verità and Colur.
Get your free yoga
on at Riverfront Park, hosted by Bendy Brewski Yoga and King of Pops, every Tues. from 6:30-7:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Every Wed. from 3 to 7 p.m., shop local at the West Ashley Farmers Market
or visit the Carnes Crossroads Market
from 4 to 7 p.m.
Join the Ride of Silence
from 6 to 9 p.m. at Tradesman Brewing Co. as part of Enough Pie and Charleston Moves' Awakening: Motion.
Get into a free downward dog
on the Restoration rooftop with Lululemon starting at 6 p.m.
Head to Mex 1
on Sullivan's from noon to 4 p.m. for a chance at 15 minutes of fame — the Travel Channel will be filming and the restaurant will be running half-off food and drink specials.
Thursday
Get your farmers market on at the North Charleston
market (3-7 p.m.) Sullivan's (starting at 2:30 p.m.), or Moncks Corner
(3-7 p.m.).
Makers + Shakers
pops up at Cannon Green starting at 5 p.m.; shop local vendors and enjoy happy hour bites from the restaurant.
The third Thursday of every month from 7 to 10 p.m. head to Bohemian Bull for the Bohemian Market
.
Hermosa Jewelry hosts a launch party
for Ivy Rowe Boutique from 5-8 p.m.
Head to Freshfields Village from 4 to 7 p.m. for the May Sip & Stroll
Friday
If you love the 90s and you love silent disco
parties well you are in LUCK. Swing by Charleston Beer Works starting at 10 p.m for all the hottest R&B, rap, pop and alt tracks you love.
Check out Germany based artists Böhler & Orendt's new exhibit at the Halsey, Carrion Cheer
, at the opening reception
starting at 6:30 p.m.
Brian Wheat
plays his "unique blend of jazzy Americana and film score folk" at Elliotborough Mini Bar from 8-11 p.m.
The new toxin free cosmetics store Aillea Charleston holds a grand opening
from 5 to 8 p.m.
Saturday
Visit Pacific Box and Crate's farmers marke
t and get in some free yoga starting at 10 a.m. in the turf grass. If you're a market fiend, you can also hit up the Marion Square
market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Johns Island farmers market
from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
From 3 to 9 p.m. party on down at the Elliotborough block party
outside of D'Als.
Mercury Home celebrates five years
in biz starting at 4 p.m. with cocktails, giveaways, and discounts.
Goose Creek Library hosts a Flash Fiction book sale
from 9 a.m. to noon.
From noon to 3 p.m. Spartina 449 hosts a Mermaids for a Cause
event with Pet Helpers — enjoy 15 percent off your entire purchase with any pet donation. Ten percent of all sales during the event will be donated to Pet Helpers.
If you were super intrigued by the Halsey's Carrion Cheer
exhibit, be sure to hit up this artist talk
starting at 2 p.m.
Sunday
Sunday Funday at the Sunday Brunch Pour House Farmers Market
from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shop vintage duds while grabbing brunch eats from Park Cafe at the Holy City Vintage Market
from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Blue Bicycle Books holds a special mini symposium
on School Integration: Past and Present starting at 4 p.m.
The Knightsville General Store and Coffee House in Summerville holds a craft and vendor event
from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.