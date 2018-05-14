May 14, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: 35 totally free things to do in Charleston this week 

Events for the week of May 14-20

It's May, it's hot, and you need to save some money. That's where this list — chock full of free happenings comes in handy. Read on, fine folks.

Monday

Today from 4:30 to 7 p.m., head to The Workshop Charleston for Ohm Radio Donor & DJ Appreciation Event and Relocation Q&A. For anyone who has ever donated time, talent, or energy to Ohm Radio, the first beer of the evening will be complimentary thanks to the support of Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.

Start your week off an a fresh and funky foot at the Folly Beach farmers market; the market runs from 4-8 p.m.

Keep your healthy streak going at the James Island group run which meets up at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Terrace Theater.

Another workout option is the free 45 minute sweat sesh in Hampton Park that starts at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Dance of Hope from Uganda will be visiting Charleston, putting on a special performance and kids drum circle at Pour House.

Gala Desserts presents a live storytelling show once a month. Starting at 7:30 p.m., check out this show that features true, personal stories told by people from all walks of life.

Verita a Bridal Boutique and Colur Studios host Beauty, Brides, and Bubbly at Colur starting at 6 p.m. There will be live makeup and bridal styling tutorials, as well as discounted shopping, and giveaways from both Verità and Colur.

Get your free yoga on at Riverfront Park, hosted by Bendy Brewski Yoga and King of Pops, every Tues. from 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Every Wed. from 3 to 7 p.m., shop local at the West Ashley Farmers Market or visit the Carnes Crossroads Market from 4 to 7 p.m.

Join the Ride of Silence from 6 to 9 p.m. at Tradesman Brewing Co. as part of Enough Pie and Charleston Moves' Awakening: Motion.

Get into a free downward dog on the Restoration rooftop with Lululemon starting at 6 p.m.

Head to Mex 1 on Sullivan's from noon to 4 p.m. for a chance at 15 minutes of fame — the Travel Channel will be filming and the restaurant will be running half-off food and drink specials.

Thursday

Get your farmers market on at the North Charleston market (3-7 p.m.) Sullivan's (starting at 2:30 p.m.), or Moncks Corner (3-7 p.m.).

Makers + Shakers pops up at Cannon Green starting at 5 p.m.; shop local vendors and enjoy happy hour bites from the restaurant. 

The third Thursday of every month from 7 to 10 p.m. head to Bohemian Bull for the Bohemian Market.

Hermosa Jewelry hosts a launch party for Ivy Rowe Boutique from 5-8 p.m.

Head to Freshfields Village from 4 to 7 p.m. for the May Sip & Stroll

Friday

If you love the 90s and you love silent disco parties well you are in LUCK. Swing by Charleston Beer Works starting at 10 p.m for all the hottest R&B, rap, pop and alt tracks you love.

Check out Germany based artists Böhler & Orendt's new exhibit at the Halsey, Carrion Cheer, at the opening reception starting at 6:30 p.m.

Brian Wheat plays his "unique blend of jazzy Americana and film score folk" at Elliotborough Mini Bar from 8-11 p.m.

The new toxin free cosmetics store Aillea Charleston holds a grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday

Visit Pacific Box and Crate's farmers market and get in some free yoga starting at 10 a.m. in the turf grass. If you're a market fiend, you can also hit up the Marion Square market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Johns Island farmers market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From 3 to 9 p.m. party on down at the Elliotborough block party outside of D'Als.

Mercury Home celebrates five years in biz starting at 4 p.m. with cocktails, giveaways, and discounts.

Goose Creek Library hosts a Flash Fiction book sale from 9 a.m. to noon.

From noon to 3 p.m. Spartina 449 hosts a Mermaids for a Cause event with Pet Helpers — enjoy 15 percent off your entire purchase with any pet donation. Ten percent of all sales during the event will be donated to Pet Helpers.

If you were super intrigued by the Halsey's Carrion Cheer exhibit, be sure to hit up this artist talk starting at 2 p.m.

Sunday

Sunday Funday at the Sunday Brunch Pour House Farmers Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shop vintage duds while grabbing brunch eats from Park Cafe at the Holy City Vintage Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Blue Bicycle Books holds a special mini symposium on School Integration: Past and Present starting at 4 p.m.

The Knightsville General Store and Coffee House in Summerville holds a craft and vendor event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

