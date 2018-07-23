July 23, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: 32 free as f*ck events to check out this week 

Events for the week of July 23-29

Just another manic Monday, ya know? There's only one way to get through a wet, hot, long summer work week: free stuff. See below.

Monday

Drink 'til it's funny at The Sparrow at 9:30 p.m.

Meet with other idea makers at a TEDxCharleston meetup at The Alley from 5-7 p.m.

Jam out with Whitney Hanna at The Washout at 6:30 p.m.

Watch a free movie in the center court of Citadel Mall at 6:30 p.m. This week you can check out Cars.

Tuesday

Escapada Living hosts a sample sale at their warehouse, Tuesday-Friday, where attendees can peruse women's apparel and resort wear at low prices.

Get down with some free yoga in Riverfront Park at 6:30 p.m., hosted by instructors from Bendy Brewski Yoga.

Tuesdays are for trivia. Use your knowledge at Mt. Pleasant's Mellow Mushroom, Bay Street Biergarten, and Sullivan's Island's Home Team BBQ.

Tabboo Tuesday at Tabbuli Grill features a drag show at 10 p.m.

Wednesday

Famulari's Brewing & Pizza Co. hosts an outdoor market — a Christmas in July market to be exact, from 6-9 p.m.

Catch a free movie on the beach with Tides' Beach Movie Night, starting around sunset. This week bring the kids out to see Coco.

The Folly Beach Farmers Market Art Village takes place every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at The Washout.

Drink a beer, use your brain. Head to trivia at Charles Towne Fermentory at 8 p.m.

Thursday

Bring the kids and meet police officers and their furry K9 team at Mt. Pleasant Regional Library at 4 p.m.

Thirstday Beer Runs at Commonhouse make you work for your beer. At 6:15 p.m. head off on a jog for either a one mile or 5K route.

King & Columbus host an Endless Summer Video Launch Party at Redux where you can learn about the agency's video services, meet the team, and check out recent project highlights starting at 5 p.m.

Start your Thursday morning with free yoga at Folly Beach's River Park at 10 a.m.

Friday

Wanna see how grits get made? Head to Millers All Day at 2:30 p.m. for a free demonstration.

Peruse thousands of reasonably priced (and even dirt cheap!) books at the Johns Island Book Sale at the Johns Island Library from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

This Friday's Loading Dock Series at Palmetto Brewing Co. features Tom Crowley and the Speakers at 6 p.m.

Get down on the deck at Pour House with the POHO Family Funk Revue at 6 p.m.

Enjoy music on the green out on Kiawah's Freshfields Village at 6 p.m.

Family Ties, an exhibit currently on display at the Vendue, wraps things up at 6:30 p.m. with an art talk from the three artists Reba West Fraser, Mary Edna Fraser, and Labanna Babalon.

Saturday

You don't want to miss the inaugural Charleston Bonspiel (a.k.a. curling tournament) at Carolina Ice Palace starting at 8 a.m.

The Charleston Zine Fest celebrates all kinds of magazines at the Halsey from noon-6 p.m.

If you love anime, comics, science fiction, and fantasy, you may want to go to Otranto Regional Library from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for Otrantocon 2018, where you can enjoy giveaways, face painting, cosplay, and more.

Everyone's favorite cover band, Midnight City, performs at The Brick at 10 p.m.

Celebrate literacy and learning at the John L. Dart Library with a beats, barbecue, and YA literacy rocks finale at 7:30 p.m.

Check out all things local at the Johns Island Farmers Market from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday.

Sunday

Ain't no party like a Windjammer Party. Get your Bikini Bash on this Sunday starting at 3 p.m.

Sunday Funday comes at ya with team trivia at Mellow Mushroom (downtown) at 8 p.m.

Shop 'til you drop at Celadon's Sunday Flea & Farmers Market from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wind the weekend down at Surf Bar with Funk You Folly at 10 p.m.  

