Freeloaders: 32 free as f*ck events to check out this week 

Just another manic Monday, ya know? There's only one way to get through a wet, hot, long summer work week: free stuff. See below.
Monday
Drink 'til it's funny at The Sparrow
at 9:30 p.m.
Meet with other idea makers at a TEDxCharleston meetup
at The Alley from 5-7 p.m.
Jam out with Whitney Hanna
at The Washout at 6:30 p.m.
Watch a free movie in the center court of Citadel Mall at 6:30 p.m. This week you can check out Cars
.
Tuesday
Escapada Living hosts a sample sale at their warehouse
, Tuesday-Friday, where attendees can peruse women's apparel and resort wear at low prices.
Get down with some free yoga
in Riverfront Park at 6:30 p.m., hosted by instructors from Bendy Brewski Yoga.
Tuesdays are for trivia. Use your knowledge at Mt. Pleasant's Mellow Mushroom
, Bay Street Biergarten
, and Sullivan's Island's Home Team BBQ
.
Tabboo Tuesday
at Tabbuli Grill features a drag show at 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Famulari's Brewing & Pizza Co. hosts an outdoor market — a Christmas in July market
to be exact, from 6-9 p.m.
Catch a free movie on the beach with Tides' Beach Movie Night
, starting around sunset. This week bring the kids out to see Coco.
The Folly Beach Farmers Market Art Village takes place every Wednesday
at 4 p.m. at The Washout.
Drink a beer, use your brain. Head to trivia at Charles Towne Fermentory
at 8 p.m.
Thursday
Bring the kids and meet police officers and their furry K9 team
at Mt. Pleasant Regional Library at 4 p.m.
Thirstday Beer Runs at Commonhouse make you work for your beer. At 6:15 p.m. head off on a jog for either a one mile or 5K route
.
King & Columbus host an Endless Summer Video Launch Party
at Redux where you can learn about the agency's video services, meet the team, and check out recent project highlights starting at 5 p.m.
Start your Thursday morning with free yoga at Folly Beach's River Park
at 10 a.m.
Friday
Wanna see how grits get made
? Head to Millers All Day at 2:30 p.m. for a free demonstration.
Peruse thousands of reasonably priced (and even dirt cheap!) books at the Johns Island Book Sale at the Johns Island Library
from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
This Friday's Loading Dock Series at Palmetto Brewing Co
. features Tom Crowley and the Speakers at 6 p.m.
Get down on the deck at Pour House with the POHO Family Funk Revue
at 6 p.m.
Enjoy music on the green out on Kiawah's Freshfields Village
at 6 p.m.
Family Ties,
an exhibit currently on display at the Vendue, wraps things up at 6:30 p.m. with an art talk
from the three artists Reba West Fraser, Mary Edna Fraser, and Labanna Babalon.
Saturday
You don't want to miss the inaugural Charleston Bonspiel
(a.k.a. curling tournament) at Carolina Ice Palace starting at 8 a.m.
The Charleston Zine Fest
celebrates all kinds of magazines at the Halsey from noon-6 p.m.
If you love anime, comics, science fiction, and fantasy, you may want to go to Otranto Regional Library from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for Otrantocon 2018
, where you can enjoy giveaways, face painting, cosplay, and more.
Everyone's favorite cover band, Midnight City
, performs at The Brick at 10 p.m.
Celebrate literacy and learning at the John L. Dart Library
with a beats, barbecue, and YA literacy rocks finale at 7:30 p.m.
Check out all things local at the Johns Island Farmers Market
from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday.
Sunday
Ain't no party like a Windjammer Party. Get your Bikini Bash
on this Sunday starting at 3 p.m.
Sunday Funday comes at ya with team trivia at Mellow Mushroom
(downtown) at 8 p.m.
Shop 'til you drop at Celadon's Sunday Flea & Farmers Market
from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wind the weekend down at Surf Bar with Funk You Folly
at 10 p.m.