Freeloaders: 29 kicka$$ free events in CHS this week 

One more full, long, excruciating week before next week's Labor Day fun. Hold on tight y'all, we got this.
Monday
Kick your week off with some art by heading to the Halsey to see the latest exhibit, The Image Hunter: On the Trail of John James Audubon
, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free open mic nights are the best kinds of open mic nights; The Sparrow
holds their's at 9:30 p.m.
Emerald Empire Band
presents a free wedding band showcase at 8 p.m. (Trust us, it's really fun
).
Holy City Heaters perform on the deck
at the Charleston Pour House at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Swing by the Main Library downtown to check out an exhibit, Unforgettable
, on display now through the end of September.
Peruse local goods at the Mt. Pleasant farmers market
starting at 3:30 p.m.
Sunflowers & Sin perform live music at IOP's The Dinghy
at 8 p.m.
Itinerant Literate's Bookshop
hosts its first Booze & Books: Happy Hour for the Inebriated Reader from 6-8 p.m.
Cutty's Comedy Night
kicks off at 8 p.m.
Free yoga in the park
? Yes please. Head to Riverfront Park at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
The Washout on Folly hosts the Folly Beach Farmers Market Art Market Village
on Wednesdays at 4 p.m.
Star gaze with Astronomy in the Park
from 5-9 p.m. at Brittlebank Park.
Jam out to Tomatoband at Surf Bar
at 10 p.m.
Bay Street Biergarten rocks the best cover songs at Bay Street Biergarten
at 6 p.m.
Open mic comedy night
starts at 9 p.m. at Local 616.
Thursday
Swing by the City Gallery to check out new exhibit, Interwoven: the Art of Indigo
.
The North Charleston Farmers Market
is held every Thursday from 3-7 p.m.
With a name like Sidechick
, you've gotta check out the live music at Sol at 6 p.m.
Kids and adults alike will enjoy at STEM talk with NASA astronaut
Don Thomas at 6:15 p.m. at the Main Library downtown.
Friday
Dallas Baker performs bluegrass
, Americana, and folk at 7 p.m.
The Dave Landeo Band
performs at Red's Ice House at 9:30 p.m.
Enjoy a listening party and happy hour at Monster Music & Movies
from 5-8 p.m.
Saturday
The Charleston Farmers Market
features local vendors every Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Pacific Box & Crate farmers market
takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cory's Grilled Cheese
hosts their final show with a block party extravaganza.
On the first Saturday of the month Grand Bohemian Gallery hosts Gypsy Melange
, featuring a visual art demo, wine tasting, and live music from 4-7 p.m.
Sunday
The Holy City Vintage Market
kicks off the fall season at Park Cafe from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Charleston Pour House's Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
rocks it out from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Karaoke takes place at the Tin Roof
at 10 p.m.