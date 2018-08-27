August 27, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: 29 kicka$$ free events in CHS this week 

Events for the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2

One more full, long, excruciating week before next week's Labor Day fun. Hold on tight y'all, we got this.

Monday

Kick your week off with some art by heading to the Halsey to see the latest exhibit, The Image Hunter: On the Trail of John James Audubon, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free open mic nights are the best kinds of open mic nights; The Sparrow holds their's at 9:30 p.m.

Emerald Empire Band presents a free wedding band showcase at 8 p.m. (Trust us, it's really fun).

Holy City Heaters perform on the deck at the Charleston Pour House at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Swing by the Main Library downtown to check out an exhibit, Unforgettable, on display now through the end of September.

Peruse local goods at the Mt. Pleasant farmers market starting at 3:30 p.m.

Sunflowers & Sin perform live music at IOP's The Dinghy at 8 p.m.

Itinerant Literate's Bookshop hosts its first Booze & Books: Happy Hour for the Inebriated Reader from 6-8 p.m.

Cutty's Comedy Night kicks off at 8 p.m.

Free yoga in the park? Yes please. Head to Riverfront Park at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

The Washout on Folly hosts the Folly Beach Farmers Market Art Market Village on Wednesdays at 4 p.m.

Star gaze with Astronomy in the Park from 5-9 p.m. at Brittlebank Park.

Jam out to Tomatoband at Surf Bar at 10 p.m.

Bay Street Biergarten rocks the best cover songs at Bay Street Biergarten at 6 p.m.

Open mic comedy night starts at 9 p.m. at Local 616.

Thursday

Swing by the City Gallery to check out new exhibit, Interwoven: the Art of Indigo.

The North Charleston Farmers Market is held every Thursday from 3-7 p.m.

With a name like Sidechick, you've gotta check out the live music at Sol at 6 p.m.

Kids and adults alike will enjoy at STEM talk with NASA astronaut Don Thomas at 6:15 p.m. at the Main Library downtown.

Friday

Dallas Baker performs bluegrass, Americana, and folk at 7 p.m.

The Dave Landeo Band performs at Red's Ice House at 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy a listening party and happy hour at Monster Music & Movies from 5-8 p.m.

Saturday

The Charleston Farmers Market features local vendors every Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Pacific Box & Crate farmers market takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cory's Grilled Cheese hosts their final show with a block party extravaganza.

On the first Saturday of the month Grand Bohemian Gallery hosts Gypsy Melange, featuring a visual art demo, wine tasting, and live music from 4-7 p.m.

Sunday

The Holy City Vintage Market kicks off the fall season at Park Cafe from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Charleston Pour House's Sunday Brunch Farmers Market rocks it out from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Karaoke takes place at the Tin Roof at 10 p.m. 

