Freeloaders: 28 funky, fresh, and free events to hit up this week 

Monday

Rain, rain, go away. Or don't. We don't care, we've got plenty of free stuff to keep us busy. Here's the lowdown:

Stop by the Folly Beach Farmers Market from 4-8 p.m. and enjoy live music from Danny May while you browse local vendors. Get there at 4 p.m. for a yoga class with Oceananda Yoga.





Try the Freshfields Village Farmers Market from 4-8 p.m. and find everything from fresh produce to BBQ and takeaway dinners.





Watch a free movie in the center court of Citadel Mall at 6:30 p.m. Kids eat free at select restaurants in the food court. This week's movie is Moana.





Bring your friends to Ms. Rose’s for Monday Night Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The game is free but half price burgers and $4 craft drafts are available all night long.



Tuesday



Check out a showing of the Bad News Bears at the Charleston County Public Library at 1 p.m.

The Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market is at Moultrie Middle School from 3:30-7:00 p.m. Browse local vendors and enjoy live music from Susie Summers.

Bring your mat to Riverfront Park at 6:30 p.m. for a free yoga class hosted by the talented instructors from Bendy Brewski Yoga.





It’s Table Top Tuesday at Rusty Bull Brewing Co. from 6-10 p.m. Bring your own games (board, dice, card, whatever your heart desires) and get ready to play.





Put together a team and head over to Home Team BBQ on Sullivan’s for Trivia starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Kids get in free to a showing of Babe at the Terrace Theater at 11 a.m. as part of their Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series.

The Folly Beach Farmers Market Art Village takes place every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at The Washout.

Join Rusty Bull Brewing Co. for Bingo at 6:30 p.m. for the chance to win free beer, gift cards, and T-shirts.





Form a team and head over to Wednesday Night Trivia at Dockery’s on DI from 7-9 for the chance to win cash prizes.





Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 under the stars at Tides Folly Beach starting at sunset — around 8:30 p.m. Make sure to bring blankets or beach chairs.





Drop by Brittlebank Park for Astronomy in the Park with Lowcountry Stargazers from 8-10 p.m.



Thursday



The North Charleston Farmers Market takes place every Thursday from 3-7 p.m. This week features live music by John Sherrill and the Misfit Chef food truck.





Join the Thursday Night Beer Ride leaving from Ride Bikes at 6:30 p.m. Bike 20 miles total then enjoy some post-ride refreshments aka beer.



Friday



Wanna see how grits get made? Head to Millers All Day at 2:30 p.m. for a free demonstration.

Head over to Waterfront Park in Mt. Pleasant for a free outdoor showing of The Sandlot at sunset. Bring your chairs and get there early for live music and food trucks starting at 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy live music on the green at Kiawah’s Freshfields Village from 6-9 p.m. Kids and pups welcome.





It’s First Friday Funk at Home Team BBQ on Sullivan’s with live music by Shonuff starting at 10 p.m.



Saturday



Drop by the Charleston Farmers Market in Marion Square from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. and browse over 100 local vendors.

Try Pacific Box & Crate’s Farmers Market from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and support local farmers, vendors, and artisans.

The Charleston County Public Library is hosting the Write On! Literary Fest from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with author talks, panel discussions, book signings, and more. The headlining authors for this years fest are Nic Stone, Grady Hendrix, and Hannah Barnaby.

Adopt (or foster) a new furry friend at Low Tide Brewing’s Southern Tails adoption event from 1:30-5:00 p.m.





The Charleston Pour House is hosting the third Night Market of 2018 from 5-9 p.m. with over 30 vendors to browse.



Sunday



The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is at the Pour House from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with over 40 local farmers and artisans. Get there at 10 a.m. for a yoga class on the deck.





Stop by Harold’s Cabin for the Backyard Brewnanza from 5-9 p.m. There will be a Chug-a-lug brew wagon, vintage clothing and jewelry, handmade soap and stationary- all in their backyard.



