Freeloaders: 26 ways to spend zero dollars this week 

From free yoga to free art to always free trivia (beer's gonna cost you, though), here's a bunch of zero dollar stuff to do around town this week.
Monday
Stop by the Folly Beach Farmers Market
from 4-8 p.m. and enjoy live music while you shop at local vendors.
Free family movie night every week at the Citadel Mall
. The fun begins at 6:30 p.m., with tonight’s feature: Jungle Book
Motivation Monday’s will be hosting a free 45-60 minute workout
in Hampton Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. Just bring a mat/towel, and water, but no equipment necessary.
Tuesday
FortyEight: A Wine Bar
is hosting weekly wine tastings every Tuesday starting right at 6 p.m. They serve until the bottles are dry, so get there early if you can.
Enjoy free weekly team trivia
at Mellow Mushroom located on Magnolia Rd. The night kicks off at 8 p.m. with $3 craft beer available for purchase.
St. Andrews Regional Library will be throwing a free End of Summer Celebration
from 4-5 p.m. Come enjoy games, a cake walk, hula hoops, and much more.
Join an all-levels community yoga class from 10-11 a.m. at Folly River Park
.
The Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market
is at Moultrie Middle School from 3:30-7:00 p.m. Browse local vendors and enjoy live music from John Emil.
Bring your mat to Riverfront Park at 6:30 p.m.
for a free yoga class hosted by the talented instructors from Bendy Brewski Yoga.
Wednesday
Stop by the West Ashley Farmers Market
, running every Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. It overflows with local produce, food trucks, artisans and live music every week.
Enjoy a showing of Jumanji on the beach as part of Tides Folly Beach Summer Movie
Series. The movie starts around 8:30 p.m.
The Lowcountry Parent Family Film Series continues with a showing of Mary Poppins. Head over to Terrace Theater at 11 a.m. to grab your seat. Kids under 10 are free
, with everyone else paying just $4.
In a giving mood? Come give blood at the Starve a Mosquito Blood Drive
hosted by Fox 24 Charleston at Northwoods Mall. Stop by anytime between 11a.m.-7 p.m. and donate.
Thursday
The North Charleston Farmers Market
takes place every Thursday from 3-7 p.m. This farmers market brings the beat as it highlights local talent with new entertainment every week. From classic covers to bluegrass, every music buff can enjoy the wide array of talent featured at this Charleston hub.
Join the Thursday Night Beer Ride
leaving from Ride Bikes at 6:30 p.m. Bike 20 miles total then enjoy some post-ride refreshments, aka beer.
Play Yaassss Queen Bingo at Voodoo Tiki Bar
at 9:30 p.m. Expect fun drinks, dirty jokes, drag queens, bingo, and prizes. Get there early because last month’s event was full an hour before the bingo started!
Friday
Head over to Mt. Pleasant Waterfront Park
for free music and movies featuring Shem Creek Boogie Band at 6:30 p.m., and Grease beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Enjoy a free family-friendly concert in Freshfields Village
from 6-9 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your pup.
Barnes and Noble is hosting a Poetry Night from 7-8 p.m
. You can read an original poem, or sit back, listen, and enjoy.
Volunteer opportunity
: Soldiers' Angels Veteran Support Program needs volunteers to help out from 8 a.m.-noon
to assist with the Charleston Veteran Mobile Food Distribution.
Saturday
Wannamaker Movie Night
continues with a showing of A Wrinkle in Time beginning at 8 p.m.
Drop by the Charleston Farmers Market
in Marion Square from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. and browse over 100 local vendors.
Try Pacific Box & Crate’s Farmers Market
from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and browse local farmers, vendors, and artisans.
Johns Island Farmers Market
runs every Sat. from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Check out vendors like Abundant Broth, Jason Travis Woodwork, White Wolf Apothecary, Olinda's Olives and Olive Oil, and Counter Cheese Caves.
The list goes on and on.
Sunday
Mission Yoga will be hosting its quarterly community potluck
with guest speaker Katie Ashley. The potluck begins at 6:15 p.m., and is free to attend, but don’t forget a dish to share with the group.
Head over to Trager Contemporary
to check out work by Richard Feaster, Charles Heppner, and Samantha Reuter as part of the Summer Group Show at the gallery.