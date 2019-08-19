Freeloaders: 25 zero dollar ways to spend Aug. 19-25 in Charleston 

As summer starts to wind-down, your bank account cringes from your luxurious spending while on vacation. Luckily, we have all the best, free activities for this week.
Monday
Care to share that song you've been belting in the shower? Tommy Condon's Irish Pub
has got Open Mic: Songwriter Night starting at 7 p.m.
The Charleston Center is holding a Recovery Yoga
session that includes a confidential group discussion, similar to a 12-step meeting. Starting at 7:30 p.m. there is a recommended $10 donation to the Friends of the Charleston Center.
Laugh it out with veteran and newcomer comedians at The Sparrow's Drink 'til it's Funny Stand Comedy Up Open Mic
. Starting at 8:30 p.m. drinks aren't free, but the jokes are.
The Ben Fagan Duo
will be performing at Loggerhead's Beach Grill at 7 p.m. Stop by to hear some local pop-jams.
For Lowcountry produce and crafts worth a drive to Kiawah, Freshfields Village Summer Farmer's Market
will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rumor is they have fresh local seaweed.
Tuesday
Take a stroll through the Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market
and browse the fresh produce, flowers, and local seafood from 3:30 to 7 p.m.
When you open a tab at FortyEight Wine Bar and Kitchen, you have the option of a complimentary wine tasting
from 2-9 p.m.
Wednesday
It's Patrick Swayze's birthday
, and you aren't going to party like it's the '80s? Time for some dirty dancing at the Tin Roof — find more info here
.
Wild Common will be holding a special evening with Charleston poet laureate Marcus Amaker
, joined by Asiah Mae. The readings begin at 8:30 p.m.
The Avian Conservation Center will be hosted by Charleston Green Drinks for a networking happy hour
at Edmund's Oast Brewing Company. Presentations will showcase the center's research, along with several live birds of prey, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Reconnect to your Disney childhood with Fam's Brewing co.
as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Lion King. Fam's will be releasing a special beer inspired by the film and Lion King trivia starts at 8 p.m.
Stretch it out on the Rooftop of The Restoration where Lululemon is hosting a complimentary yoga class
, starting at 6 p.m.
Thursday
The Spring Street Stroll
encourages locals and tourists to drink, eat, shop, and mingle up and down Spring Street from 4-9 p.m. Multiple shops and restaurants will be offering attendees a special for the event.
Improve Night with Theatre 99
will be held at Synchronicity in Mt. Pleasant from 6-8:30 p.m. Calling ahead is recommended, as there is limited space.
Friday
The Lowcountry Farmer's Market will be hosting the Daniel Island Night Market
, starting at 5 p.m. The sun goes down and the food trucks, live music, and local vendors come out.
There will be live music from Diverse Groove on Kiawah, hosted by the Freshfields Village Music on the Green Series
. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. Beer and wine will be available for purchase from FortyEight Wine Bar and Kitchen.
Hang out in Itinerate Literate Books backyard from 4-7 p.m. for the Speak Easy Open Mic
. Listen to poetry, short stories, live music, and more. Attendees are free to bring their own beer and snacks.
Saturday
Charleston City Night Market
will be in full swing with over 100 artisans from the Southeast, opening from 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Hed Hi Media is hosting Water Six Water: A Photography Show
from 6-10 p.m. Live music, hot dogs, and beer will be available throughout the show.
If you buy a raffle ticket at the Warrior Surf Foundation's Third Annual Raffle and Auction
, you may win a surfboard signed by Jimmy Buffett, and you will get free food and a beer. Stop by Bohemian Bull between 5-10 p.m. to see some awesome surfboards and support a good cause.
Sunday
Venture through the Celadon Sunday Flea market
and shop from over 110 local artists, vendors, and food trucks. The market will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Charleston Pour House is hosting their Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Focusing on community and fun, the market is family-friendly.