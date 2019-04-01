Freeloaders: 25 ways to save some green in Charleston this week 

Ah, April. Try to keep from getting whiplash from the weather that isn't sure what it wants to be and save a few bucks with these free events.
MONDAY
Learn more about the music industry from CofC alumni currently in the biz at In the Mix: Live! at 6:30 p.m in the Simons Center for the Arts Recital Hall.
Kick your work week off with some the chance to win some fun (and free) prizes at Low Tide Bingo at 7 p.m.
Celebrate the accomplishments of female CofC students and munch on free food as they present their research at Feminism in Motion from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Sweat out all the Monday blues with a yoga and sweatworking fitness event
at 5 p.m. at CorePower Yoga.
Learn more about the benefits of yoga and meditation at Mind your body. Embody your mind.
at 7 p.m. at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.
WEDNESDAY
Look up at the universe with the Lowcountry Stargazers at Astronomy in the Park
starting at 5 p.m.
Work up a sweat by running over the midweek hill with the SWEAT Spring Fitness Series
starting at 6 p.m.
Keep calm and carry on with some gong meditation
starting at 6:30 p.m at Meditate: A Center for Healing Arts.
THURSDAY
In honor of the upcoming bridge run, Blue Bicycle Books will host a reading of their staffer’s works
at 6 p.m.
Relax your body and get ready for the weekend with Sunset Yoga
at 6 p.m. at the Regatta Inn.
FRIDAY
Listen to a fun piece of history at Itinerant Literate Bookshop’s Daily Story Time
at 10:30 a.m.
Meet the other runners who are getting over the bridge at the Cooper River Bridge Run Meet & Greet
at 4 p.m. at Baker and Brewer.
Look at all the art galleries Charleston is known for with First Fridays on Broad
starting at 5 p.m.
See the latest artwork from Marilyn Sparks & Christine Patterson and meet them at their opening reception
at 5 p.m. in the Grand Bohemian Gallery.
Have fun at a festival with Flowertown Friday Night
, starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. – or when you want it to.
Party all night with some R&B tunes at Night Moves
starting at 10 p.m.
SATURDAY
Center yourself before the start of a new week with Guided Meditation for Beginners
starting at 9:30 a.m. at Meditate: A Center for Healing Arts.
Spend some hours looking at all the fresh produce Charleston has to offer at the Johns Island Farmers Market
from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Watch a live art demonstration, see gorgeous works for sale and taste some delicious wine at the Grand Bohemian Hotel’s First Saturdays of Gypsy Mélange
from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Take a walk through the market after hours with the Charleston City Night Market
at 6:30 p.m. Looking is free, but you’ll probably be tempted to buy a thing or two.
Culture yourself by learning about the ancient wisdom of the Yoga Sutra of Patanjali at 6:30 p.m. with Sutra Sangha
.
SUNDAY
Take a walking tour led by a park ranger
at the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site at 11 a.m.
Shop local and eco-friendly at the Thrifters + Drifters Spring Market
at 11 a.m.
Learn how to use your phone camera to better your Insta feed with photo walks
run by Apple employees from 12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Test your music knowledge with Name the Music Trivia
starting at 3 p.m.