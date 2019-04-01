April 01, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: 25 ways to save some green in Charleston this week 

Weather whiplash

Ah, April. Try to keep from getting whiplash from the weather that isn't sure what it wants to be and save a few bucks with these free events. 

MONDAY

Learn more about the music industry from CofC alumni currently in the biz at In the Mix: Live! at 6:30 p.m in the Simons Center for the Arts Recital Hall.

Kick your work week off with some the chance to win some fun (and free) prizes at Low Tide Bingo at 7 p.m.

Celebrate the accomplishments of female CofC students and munch on free food as they present their research at Feminism in Motion from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Sweat out all the Monday blues with a yoga and sweatworking fitness event at 5 p.m. at CorePower Yoga.

Learn more about the benefits of yoga and meditation at Mind your body. Embody your mind. at 7 p.m. at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.

WEDNESDAY

Look up at the universe with the Lowcountry Stargazers at Astronomy in the Park starting at 5 p.m.

Work up a sweat by running over the midweek hill with the SWEAT Spring Fitness Series starting at 6 p.m.

Keep calm and carry on with some gong meditation starting at 6:30 p.m at Meditate: A Center for Healing Arts.

THURSDAY

In honor of the upcoming bridge run, Blue Bicycle Books will host a reading of their staffer’s works at 6 p.m.

Relax your body and get ready for the weekend with Sunset Yoga at 6 p.m. at the Regatta Inn.

FRIDAY

Listen to a fun piece of history at Itinerant Literate Bookshop’s Daily Story Time at 10:30 a.m.

Meet the other runners who are getting over the bridge at the Cooper River Bridge Run Meet & Greet at 4 p.m. at Baker and Brewer. 

Look at all the art galleries Charleston is known for with First Fridays on Broad starting at 5 p.m.

See the latest artwork from Marilyn Sparks & Christine Patterson and meet them at their opening reception at 5 p.m. in the Grand Bohemian Gallery.

Have fun at a festival with Flowertown Friday Night, starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. – or when you want it to.

Party all night with some R&B tunes at Night Moves starting at 10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Center yourself before the start of a new week with Guided Meditation for Beginners starting at 9:30 a.m. at Meditate: A Center for Healing Arts.

Spend some hours looking at all the fresh produce Charleston has to offer at the Johns Island Farmers Market from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Watch a live art demonstration, see gorgeous works for sale and taste some delicious wine at the Grand Bohemian Hotel’s First Saturdays of Gypsy Mélange from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Take a walk through the market after hours with the Charleston City Night Market at 6:30 p.m. Looking is free, but you’ll probably be tempted to buy a thing or two.

Culture yourself by learning about the ancient wisdom of the Yoga Sutra of Patanjali at 6:30 p.m. with Sutra Sangha.

SUNDAY

Take a walking tour led by a park ranger at the Charles Pinckney National Historic Site at 11 a.m.

Shop local and eco-friendly at the Thrifters + Drifters Spring Market at 11 a.m.

Learn how to use your phone camera to better your Insta feed with photo walks run by Apple employees from 12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Test your music knowledge with Name the Music Trivia starting at 3 p.m.

