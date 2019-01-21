January 21, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: 21 reasons to not spend a dime this week 

Events for the week of Jan. 21-27

Get your weekday vibes on y'all (we know some of you lucky ducks get to wait until tomorrow for that reality to kick in). Here's how to have fun without breaking the bank.

Monday

If you had today off then tomorrow is your Monday and you're gonna want to take a load off tonight. Do that at The Sparrow for Drink 'til it's Funny Stand-up comedy open mic at 8:30 p.m.

The Charleston Music Club presents the Eclipse Ensemble tonight at Franke at Seaside, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Now through Jan. 30 you can peruse the Spoleto Festival USA Auction preview at Fritz Porter.

Tuesday

Head to a comedy night at Cutty's on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 8 p.m.

Holy City Confessional, a singer-songwriter showcase, takes place at Home Team BBQ at 7 p.m.

Head to Pour Taproom at 7 p.m. for live trivia.

Wednesday

Swing by the Itinerant Literate Bookstop every day at 10:30 a.m. for story time.

Those ages 50 and older concerned about their memory can get a free memory screen at the Lowcountry Senior Center from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Singer-songwriter John Pope performs at Surf Bar at 10 p.m.

Thursday

Celebrate the launch of new zine, Flashland, at the Tin Roof at 8 p.m.

Get your free yoga on at Vino and Vinyasa at Napa Mt. Pleasant from 5:30-6:30 p.m. (pre-registration is required).

Trayce's Too hosts team trivia at 7 p.m.

Friday

Charleston Moves hosts its bi-annual bike light giveaway at the corner of Rivers and Reynolds Avenue from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Head to the opening of Redux's new group show, Hello My Name Is... from 5-8 p.m.

Monster Music & Movies hosts a free listening party and happy hour every Friday from 5-8 p.m.

Saturday

The Container Bar now hosts a Saturday market from 1-4 p.m.

Just down the road check out another market at Pacific Box & Crate, held every Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

It don't cost a thing to peruse the goods at the Charleston Food Truck Festival, held on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in North Chuck.

Sunday

We like to spend our Sundays at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market at the Pour House, how about you? Get your kicks from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Vive Le Rock Productions presents The Divas of Drag Brunch, a benefit for We Are Family at The Royal American from 12-4 p.m.

The Lowhills play bluegrass, country, and swing at Dockery's from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 

