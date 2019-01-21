Freeloaders: 21 reasons to not spend a dime this week 

click to enlarge
Flickr user Jeff Sullivan
Get your weekday vibes on y'all (we know some of you lucky ducks get to wait until tomorrow for that reality to kick in). Here's how to have fun without breaking the bank.
Monday
If you had today off then tomorrow is your Monday and you're gonna want to take a load off tonight. Do that at The Sparrow for Drink 'til it's Funny
Stand-up comedy open mic at 8:30 p.m.
The Charleston Music Club
presents the Eclipse Ensemble tonight at Franke at Seaside, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Now through Jan. 30 you can peruse the Spoleto Festival USA Auction preview
at Fritz Porter.
Tuesday
Head to a comedy night at Cutty's
on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 8 p.m.
Holy City Confessional
, a singer-songwriter showcase, takes place at Home Team BBQ at 7 p.m.
Head to Pour Taproom
at 7 p.m. for live trivia.
Wednesday
Swing by the Itinerant Literate Bookstop
every day at 10:30 a.m. for story time.
Those ages 50 and older concerned about their memory can get a free memory screen at the Lowcountry Senior Center
from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Singer-songwriter John Pope performs at Surf Bar
at 10 p.m.
Thursday
Celebrate the launch of new zine, Flashland
, at the Tin Roof at 8 p.m.
Get your free yoga on at Vino and Vinyasa
at Napa Mt. Pleasant from 5:30-6:30 p.m. (pre-registration is required).
Trayce's Too hosts team trivia
at 7 p.m.
Friday
Charleston Moves hosts its bi-annual bike light giveaway
at the corner of Rivers and Reynolds Avenue from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Head to the opening of Redux's new group show, Hello My Name Is...
from 5-8 p.m.
Monster Music & Movies
hosts a free listening party and happy hour every Friday from 5-8 p.m.
Saturday
The Container Bar
now hosts a Saturday market from 1-4 p.m.
Just down the road check out another market at Pacific Box & Crate
, held every Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
It don't cost a thing to peruse the goods at the Charleston Food Truck Festival
, held on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in North Chuck.
Sunday
We like to spend our Sundays at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
at the Pour House, how about you? Get your kicks from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Vive Le Rock Productions presents The Divas of Drag Brunch
, a benefit for We Are Family at The Royal American from 12-4 p.m.
The Lowhills
play bluegrass, country, and swing at Dockery's from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.