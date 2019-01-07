Freeloaders: 21 funky fresh and totally free things to check out this week 

click to enlarge
Happy Monday, Charleston. Whether you're still going strong on your New Year's resolutions or have thrown in the towel (no judgment), we've got all the free stuff you'll want to check out this week.
Monday
It's Monday. It's time to drink until it's funny
at The Sparrow. Fun starts at 8:30 p.m.
Head to the opening reception for photographer James Lawton's new exhibit, Mountains
, at the Saul Alexander Gallery, from 6-7 p.m.
Ms. Rose's hosts trivia every Monday
night at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Itinerant Literate hosts a daily story time
at The Bookstop from 10:30-11 a.m.
Check out an open mic comedy night
at Cutty's at 8 p.m.
Tuesdays are Salsa night with the Gino Castillo Cuban jazz quartet at Prohibition.
Wednesday
See the stars in Brittlebank Park
from 5-9 p.m.
Our favorite part of Wednesdays? Dead on the Deck
at the Pour House at 6:30 p.m.
Swing dance through hump day with free lessons at Prohibition
at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Did someone say free yoga with discounted wine? They did, actually. Head to Napa Mt. Pleasant
at 5:30 p.m. for the fun.
Award-winning journalist Michael Scott Moore discusses his new book, The Desert & The Sea
at the Chabad of Charleston at 7 p.m.
Trayce's Too hosts team trivia
from 7-9 p.m.
Friday
This weekend the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art hosts a free symposium but its current exhibition, Southbound
. The keynote address at 7 p.m. will be given by photographer Sheila Pree Bright.
Chris Boone performs his Americana style music
at Palmetto Brewing Co. at 6 p.m.
Ros Bonghi & The All Stars and Mystic Vibrations perform at Souls
.
Saturday
It don't cost a thing to cheer on the runners during this Saturday's Charleston Marathon
(or better yet, just hang out at the after party).
Saturdays are for farmers markets
, like the Pacific Box & Crate market held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Main Library hosts an author's talk at 11 a.m. with Kate DiCamillo
, who will discuss her new novel, Louisiana's Way Home
, the followup to her No. NYT best-selling book, Raymie Nightingale.
Sunday
It's Second Sundays
on King Street, y'all. From 1-5 p.m. be sure to swing by the car-less King Street for family-friendly fun.
The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
, held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Pour House, celebrates craft vendors, live music, and more.
Round out the weekend with trivia
at Fuel at 7:30 p.m.