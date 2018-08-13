Freeloaders: 21 free, legal, and totally hot events to check out this week 

Get over your manic Monday with a sigh of relief — you don't have to break the bank to have fun this week. Here's the lowdown:
Monday
Mondays are for drinking until it's funny
at The Sparrow's open mic night starting at 9:30 p.m.
Listen to Country on the Coast
with Brady Smith at the Washout.
The Holy City Heaters
heat things up on the deck of the Pour House at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Swing by the Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market
on Coleman Blvd. starting at 3:30 p.m.
Get your laughs at Cutty's Comedy Night
at 8 p.m.
The fine teachers from Bendy Brewski Yoga
teach a free outdoor yoga class at Riverfront Park on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Swing dance through hump day
at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.
Watch a free movie by the ocean at Tides Folly Beach's
movie night.
Check out the constellations
with fellow star lovers at Brittlebank Park's astronomy in the park from 5-9 p.m.
Thursday
Shop local — or just peruse the goods — at the North Charleston Farmers Market
from 3-7 p.m.
Sol Southwest Kitchen & Bar downtown features live music
from the Lauren Hall duo at 6 p.m.
It's National Tell A Joke Day
at Rusty Bull Brewing co. with the fun kicking off at 7 p.m.
Friday
It's free to see how grits get made
at Millers All Day — just be sure to sign up ahead of time.
Swing by the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art
starting this Friday to check out The Image Hunter: On the Trail of John James Audubon.
Country Night at the 'Garten features live music
from local country musicians from 8-11 p.m.
Saturday
Experience what happens when light meets sound at Devin McKinney's Breaking Through at 8 p.m. at Revealed Art Gallery
.
Shop 'til you drop at the Charleston Night Bazaar
at Pacific Box & Crate from 5-10 p.m.
Head to the Pet Helpers Adoption Center
for the fourth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday
Ain't no party like a Darius Ruckus
party at The Barrel starting at 5 p.m.
After hanging out at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
be sure to jam out to Kanika Moore and the Motown Throwdown at the Charleston Pour House at 1 p.m.
Finish out the weekend with live trivia
at Fuel at 7:30 p.m.