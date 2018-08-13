August 13, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: 21 free, legal, and totally hot events to check out this week 

Events for the week of Aug. 13-19

Get over your manic Monday with a sigh of relief — you don't have to break the bank to have fun this week. Here's the lowdown:

Monday

Mondays are for drinking until it's funny at The Sparrow's open mic night starting at 9:30 p.m.

Listen to Country on the Coast with Brady Smith at the Washout.

The Holy City Heaters heat things up on the deck of the Pour House at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Swing by the Mt. Pleasant Farmers Market on Coleman Blvd. starting at 3:30 p.m.

Get your laughs at Cutty's Comedy Night at 8 p.m.

The fine teachers from Bendy Brewski Yoga teach a free outdoor yoga class at Riverfront Park on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Swing dance through hump day at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.

Watch a free movie by the ocean at Tides Folly Beach's movie night.

Check out the constellations with fellow star lovers at Brittlebank Park's astronomy in the park from 5-9 p.m.

Thursday

Shop local — or just peruse the goods — at the North Charleston Farmers Market from 3-7 p.m.

Sol Southwest Kitchen & Bar downtown features live music from the Lauren Hall duo at 6 p.m.

It's National Tell A Joke Day at Rusty Bull Brewing co. with the fun kicking off at 7 p.m.

Friday

It's free to see how grits get made at Millers All Day — just be sure to sign up ahead of time. 

Swing by the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art starting this Friday to check out The Image Hunter: On the Trail of John James Audubon.

Country Night at the 'Garten features live music from local country musicians from 8-11 p.m.

Saturday

Experience what happens when light meets sound at Devin McKinney's Breaking Through at 8 p.m. at Revealed Art Gallery.

Shop 'til you drop at the Charleston Night Bazaar at Pacific Box & Crate from 5-10 p.m.

Head to the Pet Helpers Adoption Center for the fourth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday

Ain't no party like a Darius Ruckus party at The Barrel starting at 5 p.m.

After hanging out at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market be sure to jam out to Kanika Moore and the Motown Throwdown at the Charleston Pour House at 1 p.m.

Finish out the weekend with live trivia at Fuel at 7:30 p.m. 

