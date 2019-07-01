Freeloaders: 20+ things to do while still saving money for more fireworks 

Holidays are expensive, whether it's going out with friends, traveling, or just spending all your money on bomb pops and fireworks. Save some cash for more Fourth of July fun with these free events.

Monday

Grab your kiddos, the Citadel Mall is screening How To Train Your Dragon 3 at 6 p.m.



The Workshop is hosting an Open Mic Poetry Night from 7:30-9:30 p.m.



Poetry aside, Palmetto Brewing has a typical Open Mic Night from 6-9 p.m.—musicians and performers receive a pint on the house.



Saving a life? Priceless. Bostic Law Group is hosting a Blood Drive from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. All donors score a free T-shirt and two free movie tickets.



Herold’s Pharmacy is talking all things CBD until 4 p.m. Find out if it’s right for you by hanging out, asking questions, and getting (free) samples.

Tuesday

The company and dance majors of The College will be performing alongside the Cry Joy Park exhibition at the Halsey Institute from 1-3 p.m, as well as on Saturday.



Trek Bicycle Store of Charleston has your Tues. training ride from 6-8 p.m. Don’t worry, beginners are welcome.Charleston County Public Libary is having a Digital Drop-In to answer all of your technology-related questions and concerns.

Wednesday

Check out the West Ashley Farmers Market every Wed. at 3 p.m.



The Daniel Island Library is hosting a Writer’s Group from 4:30-6:30 p.m. All are welcome to join, create, and share.



If you’re a sucker for the old fashioned, The Charleston County Library is having Board Game Night from 6-7 p.m.

Thursday

All military, veterans, and first responders can push themselves with a free workout from Burn Boot Camp on James Island starting at 8 a.m. The offer stands through Sat.



Be sure to check out all of our Fourth of July coverage to find the best (often free) parties in town.

Friday

Conversation is free, so get it flowing at Bay Street Biergarten’s Networking Happy Hour from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Yoga at the Square is hosted by Soul Yoga + Wellness this month, in Marion Square, free of charge and open to all. Session starts at 9 a.m.



Franny’s Farmacy is here and celebrating with an opening party with CBD, snacks, and live music at the Barrel from 4-9 p.m.



Lunch is on Low Country Harley-Davidson every Sat. starting at 11 a.m. Pop in for a full plate and some good conversation.



If you’re in need of a psychedelic experience before the week starts over, Wildflower Station is at Bowties in West Ashley from 8-11 p.m.



Happy’s Porch is hosting an animal adoption event at Bee’s Ferry Veterinary Hospital from 2:30-6 p.m.

Sunday

Admission is free to First Sunday on Daniel Island. Peruse the local vendors and enjoy the sunshine from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.



We know we say it all the time, but the Sunday Brunch farmers market at the Pour House is always a great time, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.