June 10, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: 20+ free things to see and do in Charleston this week 

Events for the week of June 10-16

By and
click to enlarge johns_island_farmers_market-23.jpg

Ruta Smith file

Share
Tweet
This season can be a costly one. That being said, hold your wallets—we’ve still got you covered. Check out our list of exciting, local, and most importantly free events for the week.

Monday

The Citadel Mall is screening Ralph Breaks the Internet for the entire family in Center Court at 6 p.m.

Celebrate the grand opening of the Wando Mt. Pleasant Library with tours until 8 p.m.
Related Take a look inside the new Wando Mt. Pleasant library set to open on June 10: The library features a recording studio, a 250-seat auditorium, and more
Take a look inside the new Wando Mt. Pleasant library set to open on June 10
The library features a recording studio, a 250-seat auditorium, and more
Charleston County's public library system will open a new branch in north Mt. Pleasant next month, the first of five new libraries planned after voters passed a $108 million referendum in 2014.
By Adam Manno
The Battery
In search of a job? The Dewberry is hosting a hiring event until 7 p.m. Wear your best tie or skirt and bring your resume. Available positions can be found here.

Tuesday

Party in the Park kicks off at 6 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park with your favorite live music.

Attend Halsey Talks: Utopia at the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art for a discussion from Jennifer Wen Ma. The talk begins at 6:30 p.m.

Yeehaw. MUSC Urban Farm is hosting a summer yoga session for all levels, mats provided, at 8 a.m.

Wednesday

Lowcountry Stargazers are offering up their telescopes at Astronomy in the Park. Head to Brittlebank Park at 8:30 p.m.

Kathryn Budig and Kate Fagan are taping an episode of their podcast, Free Cookies at Blue Bicycle Books at 7 p.m. Go early and grab a good seat.

Burton’s Grill of Mt. Pleasant is hosting a business networking event from 6- 9 p.m.

Rusty Bull Brewing Co. will be hosting a Disney Themed Trivia night, enter for a chance to win a $25 gift card or even $150 in beer bucks.

Come exercise your body and then your brain for one of Fleet’s Feet Pub Runs at Mainland Container Co. Kitchen & Bar for a night of running and Scrabble.

Thursday

Pick your friends wisely and test your memory with Team Trivia at Recovery Room starting at 8:45 p.m.

Interested in becoming a foster parent? Drop by 4 Carriage Lane from 5:30 - 7 p.m. for an educational event hosted by South Carolina MENTOR.

The City Night Market Parade is bringing you a cultural exchange of performing artists starting at 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Eric Barnett is returning to ElliotBorough Mini Bar with no cover charge. Show starts at 8 p.m.

This Friday bring Dad and the whole family to and come listen to the Louie D. Project perform as part of Freshfields Village Music on the Green Series, starting at 6 p.m

Saturday

Barre South is hosting a free class downtown with juice samples from Clean Juice from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Works CHS will be in Marion Square at 9 a.m. for a sweat session that is open to all levels.

Hit the Johns Island Farmers Market to see all of Charleston's best local and sustainable food, along with fun food trucks, kids play areas, and live Musicians.

Sunday

We the People of The Lowcountry are hosting Potluck in the Park from 12:45-2:45 p.m. in Conway Park.

Grab your bike and head to Cooper River Cycles at 3 p.m. for a conversation pace road ride around Daniel Island.

Tags: ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS