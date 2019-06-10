Freeloaders: 20+ free things to see and do in Charleston this week 

This season can be a costly one. That being said, hold your wallets—we’ve still got you covered. Check out our list of exciting, local, and most importantly free events for the week.
Monday
The Citadel Mall is screening Ralph Breaks the Internet
for the entire family in Center Court at 6 p.m.
Celebrate the grand opening of the Wando Mt. Pleasant Library
with tours until 8 p.m.
In search of a job? The Dewberry is hosting a hiring event
until 7 p.m. Wear your best tie or skirt and bring your resume. Available positions can be found here
.
Tuesday
Party in the Park
kicks off at 6 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park with your favorite live music.
Attend Halsey Talks: Utopia
at the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art for a discussion from Jennifer Wen Ma. The talk begins at 6:30 p.m.
Yeehaw. MUSC Urban Farm
is hosting a summer yoga session for all levels, mats provided, at 8 a.m.
Wednesday
Lowcountry Stargazers are offering up their telescopes at Astronomy in the Park
. Head to Brittlebank Park at 8:30 p.m.
Kathryn Budig and Kate Fagan are taping an episode of their podcast, Free Cookies
at Blue Bicycle Books at 7 p.m. Go early and grab a good seat.
Burton’s Grill
of Mt. Pleasant is hosting a business networking event from 6- 9 p.m.
Rusty Bull Brewing Co. will be hosting a Disney Themed Trivia night,
enter for a chance to win a $25 gift card or even $150 in beer bucks.
Come exercise your body and then your brain for one of Fleet’s Feet Pub Runs
at Mainland Container Co. Kitchen & Bar for a night of running and Scrabble.
Thursday
Pick your friends wisely and test your memory with Team Trivia
at Recovery Room starting at 8:45 p.m.
Interested in becoming a foster parent? Drop by 4 Carriage Lane from 5:30 - 7 p.m. for an educational event hosted by South Carolina MENTOR
.
The City Night Market Parade
is bringing you a cultural exchange of performing artists starting at 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Eric Barnett is returning to ElliotBorough Mini Bar
with no cover charge. Show starts at 8 p.m.
This Friday bring Dad and the whole family to and come listen to the Louie D. Project perform as part of Freshfields Village Music on the Green Series
, starting at 6 p.m
Saturday
Barre South
is hosting a free class downtown with juice samples from Clean Juice from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
The Works CHS
will be in Marion Square at 9 a.m. for a sweat session that is open to all levels.
Hit the Johns Island Farmers Market
to see all of Charleston's best local and sustainable food, along with fun food trucks, kids play areas, and live Musicians.
Sunday
We the People of The Lowcountry are hosting Potluck in the Park
from 12:45-2:45 p.m. in Conway Park.
Grab your bike and head to Cooper River Cycles
at 3 p.m. for a conversation pace road ride around Daniel Island.