January 28, 2019

Freeloaders: 20+ free things to check out this week 

Events for the week of 1/28-2/3

It's Monday again!!!! If the mere thought of another week exhausts you, we're right there with ya. Here are some free things to check out to distract yourself from, well, Monday thoughts. See y'all on the other side.

Monday

Monday Hear SC DREAMers' stories of advocacy, adversity, and immigration starting 5:30 p.m at CofC's Alumni Center.

Learn to play a vital role in containment and prevention of future outbreaks with CDC's Stephen Redd at 7 p.m.

Artist Carmen Osborn's "The Art of Wander" exhibition at The Charleston Art Guild ends this week, so don't miss out before it wanders off!

Mt. Pleasant Library is hosting a free Dungeons & Dragons session starting at 6 p.m.

3rd Annual Food & Faith is back with Muslim and Jewish students and community members to talk about Muslim and Jewish blessings, food, clothing, dietary practices, scripture, and more at 6:30 p.n.

Tuesday

Check out an interactive map of the South at Halsey Institute at 6 p.m.

Meet future or potential employers at the Lowcountry's largest Hospitality Job Fair at 10 a.m.

Lowcountry Rapid Transit is hosting their Community Workshop for updates on the project, as well as an opportunity for people to weigh-in at 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Join 2016's National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, Pasang Lhamu Sherpa Akita, and photographer Cira Crowell for a special talk on Ibu's rooftop at 6 p.m.

Frothy Beard Brewery Co. & Captain's Comics & Toys are hosting a Drink & Draw starting at 6 p.m.

Go test your Seinfeld trivia at Bay Street Biergarten starting at 8 p.m.

Spend the evening stargazing with Lowcountry Stargazers at Brittlebank Park at sunset.

Kids from grades 6-12 can show off their elite gaming skills at Charleston County Public Library starting at 3:30 p.m for their Brawl Tournament.

Thursday

Kids 11 and younger can take part in a puppet making workshop at 3:30 p.m.

Join College of Charleston's Asian Students Association in celebrating the Lunar New Year with food, drinks, and live music starting at 6 p.m. in the Stern Ballroom Center.

Friday

It's Story time at Robert Lange Studios with a new exhibition showcasing the work of contemporary figurative artist Matt Story starting at 6 p.m. with a Q&A with the artist.

College of Charleston's hosting their version of Family Feud at the Stern Center starting at 9 p.m with free food and prizes.

Enjoy a fun, family-friendly workshop where parents can learn about the many kitchen activities kids will enjoy starting at 11:30 a.m.

Saturday

Prepare for the Super Bowl with the 2nd Annual Pup Bowl, a pet-adoption and family fun event featuring the PUPtriots and K9 Rams.

Test your Madden 2K19 skills on XBox at Charleston Sports Pub on James Island for their Madden 2019 XBox Tourney at 1 p.m.

Learn about a modern approach on the ancient Ayurveda lifestyle techniques and the role food can play in your life at 2 p.m.

Sunday

It's a Bring Your Own Dog event at Peacock Subaru Hilton Head at 2:30 for a Puppy Bowl Watch Party.

Cutty's Elliotborough Establishment is hosting a Super Bowl Potluck at 6 p.m.

JohnKing's introducing The Ritual Market, a new monthly artist's market at 12 p.m.

