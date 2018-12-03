Freeloaders: 20+ free (and festive!) events to check out this week 

click to enlarge
-
Flickr user Gioconda Beekman
From holiday markets to live music to art exhibits, there's no shortage of free stuff to check out this week. Here's the skinny:
Monday
Cure the Monday blues with comedy at the Sparrow's Drink 'til It's Funny
stand-up comedy open mic night at 8:30 p.m.
Now through January 11 you can stop by Redux to check out Camela Guevara's Care Work
exhibit.
Ms. Rose's hosts trivia
at 7 p.m. on Monday nights.
Tuesday
Itinerant Literate
hosts daily story time at 10:30 a.m.
The Charleston Library Society hosts a holiday bazaar
with local vendors at 5:30 p.m.
Rusty Bull Brewing Co.
challenges your Bill Murray trivia knowledge with an evening of character and quote questions starting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Yoloha Yoga Factory hosts a mindful market
(and a free yoga class) starting at 5 p.m.
The Summerville Medical Center hosts a winter wonderland
with Santa from 4-6 p.m.
It's Dead on the Deck
night at the Pour House, featuring live music from the Reckoning at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Head to the Terrace at 7 p.m. for a free screening of 2018 Indie Grants
short films.
Fitness app ClassPass
hosts a launch party, with swag, free workouts, and snacks at Candlefish at 5:45 p.m.
Snafu Brewing Co. hosts a bingo night
from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Friday
It's First Friday
, so there are a bunch of cool gallery shows and exhibit openings to check out. Peruse large works
at Hagan Fine Art Gallery, turkey portraits
at Dog & Horse Fine Art Gallery, small and large works
at Miller Gallery, all from 5-8 p.m.
Shop 'til you drop at the Cannonborough/Elliotborough neighborhood sip and stroll
from 5-8 p.m., featuring shops like Indigo & Cotton, Mac & Murphy, and Candy Shop Vintage.
SportsBook of Charleston
hosts an open mic comedy night at 9 p.m.
Saturday
Tiger Lily hosts their Spring Street market
from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Celadon hosts a holiday pop-up
from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (including pics with Santa!)
Head to the Buy Local Block Party
at Tradesman Brewing Co. from 12-6 p.m.
Sunday
Swing dance
into the end of the week at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.
Did you know that you can walk around the Charleston Farmers Market: Holiday Market
on Sundays, too? Head there from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
You'll want to check out the V-Tones 14th annual holiday extravaganza
at the Main Library at 3 p.m.