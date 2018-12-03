December 03, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: 20+ free (and festive!) events to check out this week 

Events for the week of Dec. 3-9

By
click to enlarge FLICKR USER GIOCONDA BEEKMAN
  • Flickr user Gioconda Beekman
From holiday markets to live music to art exhibits, there's no shortage of free stuff to check out this week. Here's the skinny:

Monday

Cure the Monday blues with comedy at the Sparrow's Drink 'til It's Funny stand-up comedy open mic night at 8:30 p.m.

Now through January 11 you can stop by Redux to check out Camela Guevara's Care Work exhibit.

Ms. Rose's hosts trivia at 7 p.m. on Monday nights.

Tuesday

Itinerant Literate hosts daily story time at 10:30 a.m.

The Charleston Library Society hosts a holiday bazaar with local vendors at 5:30 p.m.

Rusty Bull Brewing Co. challenges your Bill Murray trivia knowledge with an evening of character and quote questions starting at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Yoloha Yoga Factory hosts a mindful market (and a free yoga class) starting at 5 p.m.

The Summerville Medical Center hosts a winter wonderland with Santa from 4-6 p.m.

It's Dead on the Deck night at the Pour House, featuring live music from the Reckoning at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Head to the Terrace at 7 p.m. for a free screening of 2018 Indie Grants short films.

Fitness app ClassPass hosts a launch party, with swag, free workouts, and snacks at Candlefish at 5:45 p.m.

Snafu Brewing Co. hosts a bingo night from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Friday

It's First Friday, so there are a bunch of cool gallery shows and exhibit openings to check out. Peruse large works at Hagan Fine Art Gallery, turkey portraits at Dog & Horse Fine Art Gallery, small and large works at Miller Gallery, all from 5-8 p.m.

Shop 'til you drop at the Cannonborough/Elliotborough neighborhood sip and stroll from 5-8 p.m., featuring shops like Indigo & Cotton, Mac & Murphy, and Candy Shop Vintage.

SportsBook of Charleston hosts an open mic comedy night at 9 p.m.

Saturday

Tiger Lily hosts their Spring Street market from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Celadon hosts a holiday pop-up from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (including pics with Santa!)

Head to the Buy Local Block Party at Tradesman Brewing Co. from 12-6 p.m.

Sunday

Swing dance into the end of the week at Prohibition at 6:30 p.m.

Did you know that you can walk around the Charleston Farmers Market: Holiday Market on Sundays, too? Head there from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

You'll want to check out the V-Tones 14th annual holiday extravaganza at the Main Library at 3 p.m. 

