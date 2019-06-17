Freeloaders: 17 free events this week in Charleston 

Another weekend has come and gone and all our money has fled our wallets for greener pastures. Whether you spent too much money on Father's Day or just want to save a buck, here are some free events in the Holy City this week.
Monday
There will be a free showing of Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse
at Citadel Mall starting at 6 p.m.
Find your center for the week at sunset beach yoga
at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina at 7:15 p.m. (This class is donation-based, so give what you can).
Pick up your groceries for the week and some fresh ocean air at the Folly Beach Farmers Market
from 4 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday
At 8:30 p.m. come down to the Tattooed Moose in West Ashley to show off your sick humor with a game of Cards against Humanity
, top three winners will win free bar cash.
The Charleston County Library will be hosting an Artist Talk and Workshop at 6:30 p.m. featuring Marcus Amaker, which include a discussion about the the Gibbes' exhibit, #BlackRefractions
, and a workshop following the discussion so participants can create their own artwork inspired by the exhibit.
Turn up on a Tuesday at Party in the Park
in Mt. Pleasant's Memorial Waterfront Park from 6 to 9 p.m.
Wednesday
Bring your own wine and cup to enjoy free snacks and a fun game of Bingo at the Swim Club’s at Brighton Park’s Wine Down Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., you can register in advance here
.
The 2019 Spring SWEAT fitness series will be hosting their last cycle class at the Oaks in Mt. Pleasant at 6 p.m, with an intense and lively cardio workout. There’s only 20 bikes, so be sure to register here
.
Thursday
Grab the Buzz to your Woody, or the Dory to your Marlin, because Bay Street Biergarten will be hosting a Pixar themed trivia night
from 8 to 11 p.m., with the top three winners having a chance to win $50 to $100 dollar gift card to Biergarten!
Friday
At 5 p.m the Workshop will be hosting Jazzy Friday
, featuring music from the Tim Kayhat Trio.
Come to the Secret Comedy Show at Bowties
to see this weeks headliner, who’s name will be kept under wraps until the show begins at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Calling all men, get ready to sweat because Lululemon will be hosting their free June Men’s workout
event at 7 a.m at 100 Romney St., directly under the I-26 overpass.
Come celebrate the grand opening of Jen’s Hideaway
at 11 a.m, located right above the Tattooed Moose in West Ashley. The event will have free games, such as Skee Ball and Foos Ball!
The Daniel Island Fellowship will be hosting a cook off
at Pierce Park Pavillion at 5 p.m, bring a grilled dish for the competition or an appetizer to share.
Forget the Sunday scaries, get spooked this Saturday for a 60 second horror film challenge
at Frothy Beard Brewing Co., which will be playing 60 1-minute short horror films. The audience will then get to vote on the best horror film in each of the six categories.
The Farmers Market at Marion Square
starts at 8 a.m every Saturday.
Sunday
Car lovers will love the chance to get to show off their sweet rides to other car enthusiasts for Gears at the Beard
, located at Frothy Beard Brewing Company starting at 3 p.m.