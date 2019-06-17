June 17, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Freeloaders: 17 free events this week in Charleston 

Events for June 17 through June 23

We're staring out into the sunset, wondering where did all our money go?

Another weekend has come and gone and all our money has fled our wallets for greener pastures. Whether you spent too much money on Father's Day or just want to save a buck, here are some free events in the Holy City this week.

Monday

There will be a free showing of Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse at Citadel Mall starting at 6 p.m.

Find your center for the week at sunset beach yoga at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina at 7:15 p.m. (This class is donation-based, so give what you can).

Pick up your groceries for the week and some fresh ocean air at the Folly Beach Farmers Market from 4 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday

At 8:30 p.m. come down to the Tattooed Moose in West Ashley to show off your sick humor with a game of Cards against Humanity, top three winners will win free bar cash.

The Charleston County Library will be hosting an Artist Talk and Workshop at 6:30 p.m. featuring Marcus Amaker, which include a discussion about the the Gibbes' exhibit, #BlackRefractions, and a workshop following the discussion so participants can create their own artwork inspired by the exhibit.
Turn up on a Tuesday at Party in the Park in Mt. Pleasant's Memorial Waterfront Park from 6 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday

Bring your own wine and cup to enjoy free snacks and a fun game of Bingo at the Swim Club’s at Brighton Park’s Wine Down Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., you can register in advance here.

The 2019 Spring SWEAT fitness series will be hosting their last cycle class at the Oaks in Mt. Pleasant at 6 p.m, with an intense and lively cardio workout. There’s only 20 bikes, so be sure to register here.

Thursday

Grab the Buzz to your Woody, or the Dory to your Marlin, because Bay Street Biergarten will be hosting a Pixar themed trivia night from 8 to 11 p.m., with the top three winners having a chance to win $50 to $100 dollar gift card to Biergarten!

Friday

At 5 p.m the Workshop will be hosting Jazzy Friday, featuring music from the Tim Kayhat Trio.

Come to the Secret Comedy Show at Bowties to see this weeks headliner, who’s name will be kept under wraps until the show begins at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Calling all men, get ready to sweat because Lululemon will be hosting their free June Men’s workout event at 7 a.m at 100 Romney St., directly under the I-26 overpass.

Come celebrate the grand opening of Jen’s Hideaway at 11 a.m, located right above the Tattooed Moose in West Ashley. The event will have free games, such as Skee Ball and Foos Ball!

The Daniel Island Fellowship will be hosting a cook off at Pierce Park Pavillion at 5 p.m, bring a grilled dish for the competition or an appetizer to share.

Forget the Sunday scaries, get spooked this Saturday for a 60 second horror film challenge at Frothy Beard Brewing Co., which will be playing 60 1-minute short horror films. The audience will then get to vote on the best horror film in each of the six categories.

The Farmers Market at Marion Square starts at 8 a.m every Saturday.

Sunday

Car lovers will love the chance to get to show off their sweet rides to other car enthusiasts for Gears at the Beard, located at Frothy Beard Brewing Company starting at 3 p.m.

