Free/Cheap Workouts 

With no parents to force feed you veggies, late night library snacks, and a trendy new restaurant on every corner, the freshman 15 seems inevitable. The good news is, you can prevent the problem early on by taking advantage of the budget friendly fitness Chucktown has to offer.

George Street Fitness

50 George St. Downtown

campusrec.cofc.edu

Every incoming freshman will soon learn the magical powers of their student ID. This powerful piece of plastic will get you into dorms, dining halls, free basketball games, and the George Street Fitness Center. This on campus gym is perfect for a pit stop between classes, or a Saturday morning sweat. If you don't like working out alone, grab some buddies or try out one of the many group classes offered. This year's lineup includes indoor cycling, yoga, butts and guts, Zumba, and CrossFit style workouts. Although access to the gym is free, those interested in taking group classes will need to purchase a $40 semester pass (major bang for your buck).

Lululemon Sunday classes

279 King St. Downtown

lululemon.com

Fight off your Sunday Scaries with sweat at Lululemon, just a few walkable minutes from campus. With an upbeat Spotify playlist to drop it low, this King Street locale serves as the perfect kick-start to your morning. Just grab a friend, and bring your yoga mat for an array of 45-minute workouts brought to you by the staff of Lululemon. Oh, and did we mention these workouts are free?

Bridge Run Training Program

Every year, one of the biggest 10K (6.2 miles) road racing events, the Cooper River Bridge Run, takes place right here in the Lowcountry. This is an extremely popular run that many College of Charleston students look forward to. The race isn't until April 6, 2019, but many like to jump into training as early as September. If you're interested, but have never run a race before, fear not. The College has put together a 10-week Bridge Run Training Program designed to help you prepare for this popular event. All beginners, intermediates, and advanced runners will have a customized program suited for each individual. Best part? It's free for all members of the CofC community! Next time you're in the George Street Fitness Center, ask for manager Bucky Buchanan to learn more about this awesome opportunity.

Make the Beach Your Playground

Every student at the College can agree on one thing: the beach is always a good idea. Wasn't that one of the reasons you decided to go to school here in the first place? Why not make the most of it and bring your workouts to the surf. The world is your oyster, so don't think you need a treadmill or studio to get in shape. Get a group of friends together, and make it a weekly ritual to go on sunset walks, practice yoga, or go swimming to get active.

Walk the Ravenel Bridge

On a sunny Saturday, you'll see the entire city flock outside, and that includes the bridge. Whether you walk the bridge round trip, or stop halfway, you'll be able to customize the workout to fit your style. If you really want to up the ante, you can always grab your bike and cruise the bike lane as well. Either way, this is a free way to enjoy a bird's eye view of the scenic route above the Charleston Harbor. Whether you go for a leisurely stroll or an intense sweat, you'll always be in good company.