Fourth of July 2018: Where to eat, drink, and watch fireworks in Charleston 

Fourth of July on a Wednesday? Sounds like a helluva confusing hump day, but alas, we can't change history, and red, white, and booze is an anthem we can all get behind. Whether you've got the day off, the whole week to chill, or you'll be sweating away at work (three cheers for the F&B crowd), we've got some festivities lined up that should get you feeling American AF, mid-week and all. From fireworks to cookouts, we've got the activities divided by land and by sea, just the way Revere would've wanted:

By land Ring in the Fourth of July at Charleston’s favorite speakeasy, Prohibition. There will be cocktails, food, and fun from 4 p.m. on July 3 to 2 a.m. on July 4.



Dance like nobody’s watching at Exquis’s 4th of July Pre-Party with DJ Cleve. From 8 p.m. on July 3 to 2 a.m. on July 4, have a great time dancing and singing to DJ Cleve and celebrating the Fourth. Tickets are $25 online or $120-350 for VIP Tables.



Bay Street Biergarten is serving up taps and tots on July 3 for 4th of July inspired trivia. The Uncle Sam Jam at the Mt. Pleasant Pier is one of the best spots in town to view the fireworks. There will be live music, dancing, and food and drinks.

Board the USS Yorktown for the Fourth of July Fireworks Blast with live music, food, and a great view of the fireworks. A VIP ticket ($110) will get you access to a special viewing area, complimentary cocktails, and 'que from Top Shelf Catering or opt for a flight deck admission ticket ($40) with food and drink available for purchase. For a free option, head to the grassy area next to the marsh onshore where there will be live music, children’s entertainment, and food and drinks to purchase starting at 4 p.m. Get your tickets in advance at patriotspoint.org.



The Joe hosts a three-day Independence Day celebration with fireworks after the games on July 4, 5, and 6.

If you’re all about the bright, colorful lights head over to North Charleston’s Fourth of July Festival because they boast the Lowcountry’s "largest fireworks show." From 3:00-9:45 p.m., there will be exciting musical guests, food trucks, art vendors, activities for the kids and the fireworks extravaganza will end the night with a bang. The festival is free of charge to the public with all general admission for attendees but plan to take a short shuttle ride because all parking will be off site. Make sure to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets as there is no seating to watch the fireworks.





Head over to Goose Creek for the 29th Annual Fabulous Fourth at the Creek from 6:30-9:30 p.m. There will be food, music, a kids area, and of course the Grand Finale fireworks show. Admission and parking are free but limited so arrive early and try to carpool.

Enjoy the fireworks at Summerville’s Red, White, and Blue on the Green. From 6-10 p.m. in Gahagan Park, enjoy music, food, fireworks, and fun. Parking is limited so try to carpool or use the shuttles provided to offsite parking. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, or umbrellas.

Head over to Pour Taproom from 6-11 p.m. for food specials, giveaways, and beers from Low Tide, Tradesman, Fat Pig, and Blake’s Hard Cider. Watch the fireworks from the Joe from the rooftop of the Taproom.



The 6th Annual Firecracker 4 Miler is taking place at the beautiful Laurel Hill County Park in Mt. Pleasant from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Run down the shaded trails of Laurel Hill then celebrate with music, hot dogs, and cold drinks. Registration is $30 and free for the kids run.

Grab your two-wheeler and join the Kiawah Island Annual Patriotic Bike Parade. All ages are encouraged to join the parade by bike, skates, roller blades, or foot. Festive decorations will be available at 5 p.m. on Sea Forest Drive and the parade finishes at Night Heron Park at the Independence Festival around 6:30 p.m.





The Windjammer’s Budweiser Bikini Bash is on starting at 3 p.m. with BUD pong, giant Jenga, and corn hole to ring in America’s birthday.





Head over to the Village Plaza at Wild Dunes for an all-American cookout with hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue chicken, and more. Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for kids.

Head over to Red’s for a hot dog eating contest; party-sized Moscow mules; a red, white, and blue burger special; and live music from 8-11 p.m. Stick around for a fireworks show over the restaurant.

The Shelter is hosting a Pabst Blue Ribbon Fourth of July party starting at 1 p.m. There will be live music from Noisy Boys, the Rock Band + DJ Flip, PBR swag, and golf cart transportation.

By sea

Board the

for a Fireworks Cruise from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Enjoy live music from Ben Fagan, brew specials and a cash bar for $40 per person.

Firefly Distillery is open July 4 starting at 11 a.m. There will be $6 Firefly tastings and food from Dave N' Dubs.If you want to party in the backyard instead of out on the town, swing by Lewis Barbecue for meat and side items a la carte, or from one of Lewis' catering menus . Pick-up is between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the fourth and guests can grab their order at the counter. Order by emailing catering@lewisbarbecue.com. Melvin's BBQ on James Island is also offering a pick-up and go option: Melvin's Fourth of July special feeds six and includes one lb. of pork, one lb. of chicken, one slab of ribs, six Lil Joe buns, two quart sides, one gallon of tea, and one pint of Melvin's legendary barbecue sauce.

Take a romantic couples' cruise from 7:30-10:30 p.m. with Harborview Charters. You will cruise and enjoy the Charleston Harbor during sunset, then drop anchor in the perfect position to watch the spectacular fireworks display off the USS Yorktown. BYOB and enjoy light hors ‘d'oeuvres and a champagne toast for $60 per person. The boat will take 18 passengers to provide a more romantic and private experience.



The Carolina Girl yacht will be hosting a sunset cruise just in time for the various fireworks displays around the Charleston Harbor. Boarding starts at 7:45 p.m. from the dock at St. John's Yacht Harbor, with the boat departing at 8 p.m. Tickets are $100 and include a three hour cruise with music all night courtesy of DJ Bobby C. BYOB your best bubbly.

Step aboard the Spirit of Carolina as you cruise around the harbor enjoying an elegant three-hour dinner cruise. You’ll be guaranteed to have the best view of fireworks in all of Charleston.

Climb aboard the Carolina Belle for a two-hour 4th of July Blues and BBQ Harbor Cruise. The barbecue buffet is from Swig and Swine and includes pulled pork, smoked chicken, mac and cheese, and other mouthwatering sides.