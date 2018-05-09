Four ways to cool off on the water in Charleston this summer 

click to enlarge
You can bring your own cooler aboard The Carolina Girl.
Charleston spring has officially gone from mild to manic — we're talking a high of 91 this week, y'all. There are a few ways to cool off around town, and while a darkened bar is our go-to (cheers to you, Rec Room), you can also catch a breeze on the water. If you don't own a boat, join the club — and check out these boat excursions around town.
For the live music junkie:
The Carolina Queen, based out of Charleston Harbor, offers a variety of sea-faring fun.
Tomorrow, Thurs. May 10, hop aboard the Blues & BBQ Harbor Cruise at 7 p.m. for a barbecue buffet, live blues from Shrimp City Slim
, and drinks available for purchase. These cruises take place every Thursday and on the final Friday of each month.
This Sunday you can take your mom to the Jazz Brunch riverboat cruise
at 11:30 a.m., featuring — yep — live jazz and a gourmet brunch. Jazz Brunch cruises continue on Sun. May 27, Sun. June 10, and Sun. June 17.
The Carolina Queen also hosts Jam on the Water, concert cruises that leave from the Charleston Harbor at 7 p.m. on select Fridays each month, catering to the 21+ crowd. Upcoming concert cruises include Grateful Dead by Burnt Wood
on May 11; Jimmy Buffett by Folly Pirates over 40 on June 15; and Neil Young by Josh Roberts & Friends on July 20.
For the friends-in-town-this-weekend gal:
The Palmetto Breeze, harbored in Shem Creek, heads out on daily sails.
If you've never hopped on The Palmetto Breeze and caught a Shem Creek sunset, you're missing out on the hippest way to see the Charleston Harbor. You can sign up for that aforementioned sunset sail, a historic Charleston Harbor Cruise, or a dolphin sail. A cash bar is available for scheduled public sails. Check it all out online.
For the fake it 'til you make it bro:
The Freedom Boat Club lets you rent boats — accessing a "versatile fleet of boats on a regular basis."
If you've got the extra funds but don't want the extra hassle of owning a boat, the Freedom Boat Club lets you sign up to rent out boats from their fleet, located at the Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina at Patriots Point. And, fellow boaters, don't be too scared, there's some safety training involved too. Learn more online.
For the girls' night out:
The Carolina Girl departs from St. John's Yacht Harbor every other Wednesday of the month.
Leaving from St. John's Yacht Harbor on Johns Island, the Carolina Girl heads out for a sunset cruise on every other Wednesday of the month. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or online — and, best part, guests can bring their own small cooler with beverages and snacks to enjoy. This here boat trip is a booze cruise if you want it to be (but you gotta be 21). Buy tickets for the rest of the season online.