Meeting Green has four easy tips for caring for your plants during Hurricane Florence 

If you're sticking around your home during Hurricane Florence, or about to head out of town, it's not too late to take proper care of your house plants. We asked Kendal Leonard, co-owner of the new Meeting Street urban garden, Meeting Green, for some advice. Here's what she had to say:Bring in as many plants as possible including hanging baskets, potted plants, and any other plants not secured in the ground. But more important than saving the plants, moving your potted friends can also help protect your windows should anything go flying as the winds pick up.Stake down any newly planted trees or large shrubs so they stay in the ground through the storm.If you're heading out of town, make sure to give your indoor plants a watering, since it is usually up in the air when you will be able to get back!As for other plants in the yard, cross your fingers that we don't have standing water for very long!Meeting Green urban garden is on upper Meeting Street between Munkle Brewing and Fatty's Beer Works.