November 11, 2019 Food+Drink » Features

As a Navy submariner, Swig & Swine pitmaster Anthony DiBernardo prepared meals 600 feet underwater 

Full steam ahead

By
click to enlarge Anthony DiBernardo's high school yearbook picture; DiBernardo manning the smoker at Swig & Swine

Provided

Anthony DiBernardo's high school yearbook picture; DiBernardo manning the smoker at Swig & Swine

Share
Tweet

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Related Locations

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS