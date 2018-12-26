It was a midnight call to arms, the deed is done
you made me swear I can't ever tell no one
so I'll do it in this song, 'cause boy you don't have no say
I'll just take it on the chin and keep shouldering the blame
and one night I hope you see, the woman you left in me
I left a trail of blood, as black as the night time sky
covering the sins that I tried so hard to hide
mercy never came even though you begged all night
I'd kill you again, if another wrong made a right
and one night I hope you see, the woman you left in me
I buried your body under the tree, over that hill
it was an exercise in the power of my free will
and that old oak tree bears witness to how I fell
carved on the side, "Forever Always, Love Jezebel"
and one night I hope you see, the woman you left in me
Behind the barn, just as soon as the sun goes down
we'll catch a ride to hell, and I swear, I won't make a sound
my heart, it races, while we quietly wait
my eyes on the road and a finger on the pulse of my fate
and one night I hope you see, the woman you left in me
Lindsay Holler sings and plays guitar. Her voice moves onto the sidewalk through a cracked upstairs window on dusky afternoons. It smells you with its tongue, pensively considers, and strikes.