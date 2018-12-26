It was a midnight call to arms, the deed is done

you made me swear I can't ever tell no one

so I'll do it in this song, 'cause boy you don't have no say

I'll just take it on the chin and keep shouldering the blame

and one night I hope you see, the woman you left in me

I left a trail of blood, as black as the night time sky

covering the sins that I tried so hard to hide

mercy never came even though you begged all night

I'd kill you again, if another wrong made a right

and one night I hope you see, the woman you left in me

I buried your body under the tree, over that hill

it was an exercise in the power of my free will

and that old oak tree bears witness to how I fell

carved on the side, "Forever Always, Love Jezebel"

and one night I hope you see, the woman you left in me

Behind the barn, just as soon as the sun goes down

we'll catch a ride to hell, and I swear, I won't make a sound

my heart, it races, while we quietly wait

my eyes on the road and a finger on the pulse of my fate

and one night I hope you see, the woman you left in me

Badjon Photography

Lindsay Holler sings and plays guitar. Her voice moves onto the sidewalk through a cracked upstairs window on dusky afternoons. It smells you with its tongue, pensively considers, and strikes.