December 26, 2018 Arts+Movies » Features

Forever Always 

By

Latest in Features

  • From the New South to a West Ashley comedy night, a look back at the year in arts

    The Top Art Stories of the Year
    • by Connelly Hardaway
    • Dec 26, 2018

  • The 2018 Lit Issue

    This week, we enlisted a ton of local writers to submit some of their favorite original fiction, verse, and lyrical writing. Once you're done flipping pages, there's much more where that came.
    • by City Paper Staff
    • Dec 26, 2018

  • Addition and Subtraction

    At first she liked the cold. The raw air made her feel frisky and alive. Bundling up emboldened her, her puffy L.L. Bean coat some sort of arctic superhero outfit.
    • by Stephanie Hunt
    • Dec 26, 2018

  • Resurrection (A Water Album)

    I stare death in the face gracefully, / over mimosas, cheese crepes and pastries, / caressing life in the small of her back, Smiling, she turns to smile back
    • by Benjamin Starr
    • Dec 26, 2018

  • The Hundred (Million) Dresses

    I never dreamed of shopping for a wedding dress. I never dreamed of a wedding day, either. As a young girl turned adolescent turned burgeoning adult I dreamt, instead, of who I would be.
    • by Mary Scott Hardaway
    • Dec 26, 2018
  • More »

It was a midnight call to arms, the deed is done

you made me swear I can't ever tell no one

so I'll do it in this song, 'cause boy you don't have no say

I'll just take it on the chin and keep shouldering the blame

and one night I hope you see, the woman you left in me

I left a trail of blood, as black as the night time sky

covering the sins that I tried so hard to hide

mercy never came even though you begged all night

I'd kill you again, if another wrong made a right

and one night I hope you see, the woman you left in me

I buried your body under the tree, over that hill

it was an exercise in the power of my free will

and that old oak tree bears witness to how I fell

carved on the side, "Forever Always, Love Jezebel"

and one night I hope you see, the woman you left in me

Behind the barn, just as soon as the sun goes down

we'll catch a ride to hell, and I swear, I won't make a sound

my heart, it races, while we quietly wait

my eyes on the road and a finger on the pulse of my fate

and one night I hope you see, the woman you left in me

click to enlarge BADJON PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Badjon Photography

Lindsay Holler sings and plays guitar. Her voice moves onto the sidewalk through a cracked upstairs window on dusky afternoons. It smells you with its tongue, pensively considers, and strikes.

Related Stories

  • The 2018 Lit Issue

    The 2018 Lit Issue

    This week, we enlisted a ton of local writers to submit some of their favorite original fiction, verse, and lyrical writing. Once you're done flipping pages, there's much more where that came.
    • by City Paper Staff
    • Dec 26, 2018

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS