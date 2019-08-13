click to enlarge File

I'm not usually a fan of jukebox musicals. Now ubiquitous among Broadway debuts, the format only really has two roads: Either you take the works of an established artist and give a biographical roadmap of their lives and careers (yourand your), or you collect the works of an artist or era and squeeze them into a frequently flimsily fitting original story (and).I am, however, a fan of a good time at the theater.And I'm willing to admit that despite my reservations about the genre, Footlight Players have a real crowd pleaser on their hands with. High production values, killer choreography, and a fun ensemble are more than enough to outweigh any grumbles.The musical assemblage forcomes from the catalog of new wave '80s band The Go-Go's. Prepare to have hits like "We've Got the Beat," "Vacation," "Mad About You," and "Heaven is a Place on Earth" stuck in your head for the rest of the evening. If you're a fan, you're in for a good night. If not, maybe hearing the songs wrapped up in a fun farce by Jeff Whitty will help them go down easier.Loosely based onby Sir Philip Sidney, the music of The Go-Go's frames the tale of a kingdom famous for their Beat, and the prophecy that would see them lose it. Their fearful king (Xan Rogers) takes the kingdom on a pilgrimage through the woods to avoid the effects of the prophecy. Lovers are united, identities are mistaken, and marriages come when it's all said and done.You'd be forgiven for thinking the plot was one of the lost Shakespeare comedies (the language is even highly reminiscent of the Bard). What setsapart from those classic stories and gives it a contemporary feel are its strong LGBTQ themes. Same-sex relationships and transgender topics are explored and discussed (though that latter not quite as in-depth unfortunately). Love and inclusion are what's missing in, and the play finds both in equal measure.The story is fun and allows for the inclusion of some 20 songs from the band, better than a lot of jukebox musicals manage. What helps it all go down easier is the exciting choreography by Nakeisha Daniel. It's mostly handled by the six skilled, engaging, and talented ensemble members: Jenny Bettke, Lydia Brown, Malachi Cleveland, Jonathan Harper, Imani Lloyd, and Marissa Rothfarb — all worthy of the name drop.The rest of the 14-member cast joins in as well. Some of the numbers are absolutely flooded with movement, but none of it ever comes off as cluttered or difficult for the eye to process. It also never feels out of place for the number, and in fact it is missed in a few of the numbers where it is absent.Also of note here is the collection of voices director Kyle Barnette has assembled. This cast sounds great together. The aforementioned ensemble is great backing most numbers, and then there are the solo turns by Rebecca Weatherby's Philoclea and Madelyn Knight's Pamela. Duets between Weatherby and leading man Michael Okas (Musidorus) are sweet. Everyone sounds good here, which is a shout to music director Kay Thorn.Thorn is also the cast MVP, playing the oracle Pythio. It is Pythio who makes the prophecy that sets events into motion. They steal every single scene they are in. Every. Single. One. And wait until you hear/see "Vision of Nowness." It's a truly beautiful number, bolstered by some of the most imaginative and exciting costumes in the entire show. In fact, Pythio doesn't have a single costume that isn't a memorable one. And Thorn is hilarious, fierce, and captivating throughout. Just, Pythio forever.The InspectorsNakedHalloweenCharleston City PaperPost and Courie