Foodie Fun on Sullivan's 

We have eaten our way through Sullivan's Island's restaurants more times than we'd like to admit. It's kind of hard not to when they've got some of the best food in Charleston. Here's what we're planning for a day of eats (wear the loose shorts and live it up).

Nibble on wings from Home Team BBQ

2209 Middle St.

(843) 225-RIBS ext. 3.

hometeambbq.com

Go ahead and get a dozen. Home Team's wings are award-winning (at least in the City Paper Best of Charleston realm) and for good reason. The crisp dry rub wings dunked in Alabama white sauce will have you saying, 'Oh, baby.' While you're at it get the BBQ nachos (the cheese to chip ratio is so good), the Home Team salad (it's incredibly fresh for a barbecue place), and the sliced brisket. Side of mac-and-cheese, please. And please to god order a Gamechanger.

Dip your Obstinate flatbread in butterbean puree (then lap up Beardcat’s gelato)

2063 Middle St.

(843) 416-5020. theobstinatedaugher.com

One of our favorite small plates in town, the OD flatbread is simple, fresh, and pairs well with just about any drink. The flatbread itself is indicative of OD's killer 'za, which comes topped with everything from Mepkin Abbey shiitake mushrooms to Clammer Dave's clams. Yum. The meal isn't complete until you get a scoop or two of Beardcats gelato. With 20 flavors to choose from, the world is truly your oyster (nautical reference, ya dig?)

Poe’s piles it on with their specialty burgers

Dig into a Poe's Tavern burger

2210 Middle St.

(843) 883-0083. poestavern.com

Get on Poe's level. With 10+ burgers on the menu, this is the spot to chow down when you need some red meat in your life (they've got a crabcake and chicken patties, too). Poe's tells us that the Amontillado is the most popular burger, served up with guac, jalapeño jack cheese, pico de gallo, and chipotle sour cream. For our money, though, we're getting The Sleeper, made with roasted garlic bleu cheese and buffalo fried shrimp. Pair that with some hand-cut fries and a cold beer and you've got a solid lunch or dinner (or both).

Grab and go from the Co-Op

2019 Middle St.

(843) 882-8088. thecoopsi.com

If you don't have time to sit and stay at a restaurant (we're on island time, but we get it if you're in a rush), swing by the Co-Op for salads and sandwiches that hold up just fine on your beach towel. The spot also offers bike deliveries to beach stations to save you some time. Whether you're more of an Italian person (salami, ham, and capicola with all the fixings on brioche) or a tuna salad fiend (basil tuna with pickles on wheat), these sammies are as good as it gets for a picnic. While you're waiting for your goods to be made, we urge you to sip on frosé. They've got multiple flavors, y'all. Past selections have included jalapeño lime and blackberry lavender.

Take down a tuna tartare burger from Pier 22

2213 Middle St. Building C, Suite 2(843) 637-3060.

Our food critic Vanessa Wolf says that "you owe it to yourself" to get a tuna tartare burger from relatively new SI joint, Pier 22. Need we say more? The rare tuna is similar to poke and formed into a patty, lightly seared, and served on an EVO Bakery bun. Give it a go — or keep things classic with a "serious business" lobster roll featuring lots of luscious lobster.