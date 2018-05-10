Five makers markets this May to keep on your radar 

click to enlarge Provided

It's spring. It's wedding season. It's "shit I forgot to get my best friend of a decade a birthday gift" season. It's treat yourself to a cute flow-y top season. It's makers market season y'all. Here are six markets to hit up over the next two weeks — consumers can expect to see everything from leather goods to vintage jackets. Find which wares speak to you below:Cannon Green transforms its courtyard into a mini market with vendors including Blakely Made, Candy Shop Vintage, Celadon, Charleston Artist Collective, Citrine Swim, Flowershop 42, Pressed, Gold Bug, Hart Studio, and Suite 33. They also have happy hour specials and beats from a local DJ.The 12th annual African Market and Festival is a celebration of African culture with African art, crafts, clothing, jewelry, dancers, drummers, and skin care. There will be food available for purchase as well, including African flavored peanut stew, fried fish, plantains, vegetarian specials, and more.Presented by Runaround Sue Vintage, this vintage market features vendors including Red Rose Vintage, Grease Kelly Vintage, fk vintage, Third Eye Vintage, and more. Park Cafe will also have a patio bar ready for all your day-drinking needs, and brunch items like a fried egg sandwich, corned beef hash, chocolate waffles, and more.The super chic accessories brand celebrates one year at their Coming St. location and four years in business Fri. May 25 with drawings and door prizes, plus cocktails, beer, and wine from The Belmont's Joey Goetz' s mobile wine bar. This is a drop-in event, so it makes for a perfect mid-evening stop on the way to dinner or Spoleto events.Shop more than 60 vendors at this outdoor market, including Tidal Jewelry by Annie, Barracuda Moon Jewelry, Stitchy Things, and Sam Rueter Art. There will also be live music from the Watts Brothers; coffee from Broom Fox Coffee; food trucks Dashi, BKeD, and Spun Charleston; and local produce from Legare Farms.