Five great meal deals around Charleston 

When the times get tough and you aren't able to dine in somewhere special, there is always a happy hour to cure your munchies and keep you company the night before an exam. Here are five spots you need to hit that are giving you the best (and yummy) deals:

Kickin Chicken

227 King St. Downtown (and other area locations)

kickinchicken.com

When Mondays get you down, a basket of nuggets can go a long way. Kickin Chicken has your $5 drafts on Mondays (if you're old enough to drink 'em), but most importantly they have 12 nugs for $7. This is a no brainer in the world of textbooks and deadlines. Nuggets = self care.

Poke-San

207A St. Philip St. Downtown

poke-san.business.site

Poke-San is a relatively new addition to Charleston's sushi scene, but they're killing the game with the half-price rolls. Their happy hour lasts from 5-7 p.m. Tues., Thurs, Fri., and Sat., with the discount applying to all sushi rolls. You heard right, even the specialty rolls. The space is also small and perfect for a quick bite in or a grab and go.

Recovery Room Tavern

685 King St. Downtown

recoveryroomtavern.com

Recovery Room is known for more than just their long-standing record of being the No. 1 seller of 12 oz. PBRs in the world. If there's one late-night dive bar that will always have your back, it's this one, with half-price wings from 4-8 p.m. (You really can't go wrong with any of them, but if we had to choose, the butter garlic is next level.) It also goes without being said that the cheaper the wings, the more money you can spend on extra grub — balance, right?

Big Gun Burger Shop

137 Calhoun St. Downtown

bigguncharleston.com

This burger shop/bar combo on Calhoun is small but mighty. Surround yourself with the cozy interior brick and chow down on one of their burgers for half the price any time Mon.-Fri., 4-6 p.m. With house-ground meat and artisan burger buns, you'll leave with a full stomach and thanks to happy hour, a lighter check.

Minero

153 East Bay St. Downtown

minerorestaurant.com

Minero's food happy hour offers an array of sweet details. For just $5, you can try their carnitas sliders, chicken chilaquiles, queso ranchero, and mushroom fundido. Pop in anytime Mon.-Fri. between 4:30-6 p.m. and mix and match some of their juicy and affordable options with your friends.