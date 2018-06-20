Five events to celebrate the 4th of July in Charleston 

Uncle Sam Jam

7-11 p.m.

$8/advance, $10/at the gate, Free/children three and under

Mount Pleasant Pier

71 Harry Hallman Blvd.

Mt. Pleasant

Head over to the Mt. Pleasant Pier for a night of live music, dancing, and a great view of the fireworks show at Uncle Sam Jam. Located at the foot of the Ravenel Bridge, the Mt. Pleasant Pier has one of the best views in town of the Charleston Harbor and the area's numerous firework displays. There will be food and drink available to purchase at the pier's Riverwatch Cafe and beach chairs are recommended as seating is limited. Gates open at 7 p.m. and local band Ellen Drive starts performing at 8 p.m. Only 800 tickets will be sold for the event, so grab yours ASAP.

North Charleston's Fourth of July Festival

3-9:45 p.m.

Free

Riverfront Park 1061 Everglades Ave.

North Charleston

If you're all about the fireworks head over to North Charleston's Fourth of July Festival because they have the Lowcountry's largest lights show. The party starts at 3:30 p.m. with beats from DJ Natty Heavy, then continues with Jump Castle Riot at 4:30 p.m., Natty Heavy again at 5:45 p.m., POP Rocks taking the stage at 6:45 p.m., and North Charleston POPS starting at 7:45 p.m. and continuing through the end of the fireworks show. Guests can grab eats from a variety of food trucks, check out local art vendors, and send the kids to enjoy free jump castles, games, sandboxes, and a water fountain. Make sure to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets as there is no seating to watch the fireworks.

Three-Day Independence Day Celebration at the Joe

Wed. July 4 at 6:35 p.m., Thurs. July 5 at 7:05 p.m., & Fri. July 6 at 7:05 p.m.

$9+

Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park

360 Fishburne St.

Downtown

Is there anything more patriotic than hot dogs, Cracker Jacks, and some good ol' fashioned baseball? The RiverDogs are celebrating Independence Day with a three day extravaganza as they go head to head with the Augusta GreenJackets. After the game on July 4, prepare to be wowed by a fireworks super show. For the most passionately patriotic, the Joe continues the celebration on July 5 with music from DJ Natty Heavy and $1 draft beer all night during a special "Red, White, and Brews" Thirsty Thursday. On July 6, wear red to support the military and get a $1 discount and be sure to stick around for another round of post game fireworks.

Fourth of July Fireworks Blast at Patriots Point

4-10 p.m.

$40/general admission, $110/VIP

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

40 Patriots Point Road

Mt. Pleasant

Board the USS Yorktown for a fun-filled evening of live music, food, and a perfect view of the fireworks display. A VIP ticket ($110) will get you access to a special viewing area, complimentary cocktails, and BBQ from Top Shelf Catering or opt for a flight deck admission ticket ($40) with food and drink available for purchase. For a free option, head to the grassy area next to the marsh onshore where there will be live music, children's entertainment, and food and drinks to purchase starting at 4 p.m. Get your tickets in advance at patriotspoint.org.

Reading of the Declaration of Independence

9:30 a.m.

Free/reading, tours: $10/adults, $5/children six-12, Free/children five and under

The Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon

22 East Bay St.

Downtown

Start the day with some history before you pop open a cold one and settle in for some fireworks. Trust us, you'll feel way more American after this reading, hosted by the Washington Light Infantry. Gather around the front steps of the Exchange for a free, dramatic reading of one of our nation's most important documents. Then, stick around for a tour of the Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon.