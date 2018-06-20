Five can't miss summer concerts in Charleston 

Summer Shindig 2018

Sat. June 30, 4 p.m.-12 a.m.

$20

The Royal American

970 Morrison Drive. Downtown

This year's Summer Shindig has music for all tastes. The music bill is straight fire with electro-pop group 2 Slices, hip-hop duo Little Stranger, rapper Benjamin Starr, and the Inlaws' duo Joel Hamilton and Owen Beverly. Adding some more flare to the mix, check out Human Resources, Sondorblue, Rare Creatures, and Babe Club starring Susto members Jenna Desmond and Cory Campbell. Teaming up with Home Team BBQ, good food and ice cold beer will be overflowing from both the bar and beer trucks in the lot. Mark your calendars and get ready for a summer music festival even your Coachella friends will envy.

Party at the Point

Fri. June 22 & Fri. June 29, 5:30 p.m.

$8

Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina

20 Patriots Point Road. Mt. Pleasant

Time to put on your party pants because you've got two more chances to party with Party at the Point (it's in their name after all). If you've been craving some sweet summer tunes, but don't know where to start, we've got you covered. For all the country music fans out there, come kick off your shoes and dance to 20 Ride: Zac Brown Tribute Band on June 22. Can't make it out? FOMO is real, but don't worry because you'll have one more chance with the talented six-piece band, Sol Driven Train with Fusion Jonez on June 29. Get ready to dance because these guys have a unique sound with a mix of pop and folk to stir up their rock roots. Tickets are a steal at only $8, with children 12 and under heading in for free. With great music at a friendly price, this event is the perfect weekend activity for families.

Jam on the Water

Fri. July 20, 7 p.m.

$23

Charleston City Marina

17 Lockwood Drive. Downtown

Who's ready to booze and cruise? This 21 and over event takes place on a two hour cruise around Charleston while on board The Carolina Queen. Our pick? The July 20th concert with the Neil Young Tribute by Josh Roberts & Friends. Listen to Neil Young's greatest hits like "Heart of Gold" while taking a sip (or two) from the wine and liquor bar available onsite. With music in your ears, and a drink in your hand, get ready for a summer night you won't forget. Best of all, boarding begins at 6:30 p.m., so you'll end up cruising through a gorgeous sunset out on the water.

Reggae Nights Series at James Island County Park

Fri. June 22, July 20, & Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m.

$10/general admission, Free/Gold Pass Members, ages 12 and under

871 Riverland Drive. James Island

Good music and good vibes are coming your way at this year's Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series. Spend an evening at James Island County Park as you jam out to the best old school island reggae in the Lowcountry. This is a family friendly event with free admission for kids 12 and under, so feel free to bring along the kiddos. For adults, admission is only $13 with food and beverages available for purchase in the park. This summer's featured bands include: NDKA on June 22, Amani Smith and the Give Thanks Band on July 20, and Mystic Vibrations on August 3.

Yacht Rock Revue

Mon. July 2

7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show

$15

Music Farm

32 Ann St. Downtown

Bring it back to the good ol' days and groove to some '70s light rock with the Yacht Rock Revue tribute band. Not to drop names, but these guys have performed showcase sets alongside Weezer, Train, Kid Rock, and the Zac Brown Band. With spot-on renditions of Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, and Steely Dan, the lines are easily blurred between an authentic setlist and a tribute show. Along with a comedic atmosphere, this band brings the whole package, making them a must see for the summer. Make sure to get your tickets ASAP because Yacht Rock has a rabid fan base.