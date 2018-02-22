Five 5Ks to run this spring 

File photo

The birds are chirping. The bees are buzzing. It’s starting to feel a hell of a lot like Spring. We can’t think of a better way to enjoy this Charleston weather than some 5K running and walking in the great outdoors. It doesn’t matter if you’re chasing thrills with crazy obstacles or looking to unwind in nature, there’s a race for everybody. Plus, it’s a great way to prep for the Cooper River Bridge Run (a 10K) coming up on April 7. Check out five upcoming 5Ks below:The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is giving runners the chance to get a little wild with theiron March 3. You can walk or run the scenic trails of Caw Caw or check out free yoga and readings ofthroughout the day. Registration is available online for $32 or $26 with a Move IT! Pass. The wild rumpus fun starts at 8:30 a.m., and if you’re lucky you may see some real life wild things in Caw Caw’s rare wildlife habitat.If you’re down to get a little dirty during your running, check out theon March 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If the world’s largest inflatable slip n' slide isn’t enough to get you pumped, the run also has mud pits, a spider web forest, and 2.5 million cubic feet of foam. Online registration fees range from $55 to $75 so the sooner you sign up the better.Give back while you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at theon March 15 at Mt. Pleasant's Waterfront Park. Run or walk the scenic race route and enjoy some spectacular views of the Cooper River Bridge, USS Yorktown, and Charleston Harbor. After the race, check out an after party with live music, food, and beer. Registration is $30-$35; all proceeds will help Racers for Pacers, which provides running chairs for disabled individuals, and HEART, a stimulating, creative community for adults with developmental disabilities.Theis not your average 5K. Head to Boone Hall on March 17 to square up against obstacles like the Speed Trap and Mount Maniac. If you’re more into the eating and drinking (you’re not alone), Rugged Maniac also has a pie eating contest, a stein hoisting contest, and an oyster shucking contest. The party lasts all night with an official after party at The Windjammer. Runners can register online for $39.Thehas been a favorite for Charleston’s tech professionals since it began in 2007. This year, teams can head to North Charleston's Riverfront Park on March 22 at 6:30 p.m. for the race. After the race, stay for food, drinks, and a chance to win the iFiveK SPIRIT award. Proceeds from the event will benefit education programs, including CODEcamp and CODEcamp Kids. Registration fees range from $35 to $50, and registration is available online.