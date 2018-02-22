February 22, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Five 5Ks to run this spring 

Check out county parks and muddy obstacle courses

The birds are chirping. The bees are buzzing. It’s starting to feel a hell of a lot like Spring. We can’t think of a better way to enjoy this Charleston weather than some 5K running and walking in the great outdoors. It doesn’t matter if you’re chasing thrills with crazy obstacles or looking to unwind in nature, there’s a race for everybody. Plus, it’s a great way to prep for the Cooper River Bridge Run (a 10K) coming up on April 7. Check out five upcoming 5Ks below:

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is giving runners the chance to get a little wild with their Where the Wild Things Run 5K on March 3. You can walk or run the scenic trails of Caw Caw or check out free yoga and readings of Where the Wild Things Are throughout the day. Registration is available online for $32 or $26 with a Move IT! Pass. The wild rumpus fun starts at 8:30 a.m., and if you’re lucky you may see some real life wild things in Caw Caw’s rare wildlife habitat.
Give back while you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Catch the Leprechaun 5K on March 15 at Mt. Pleasant's Waterfront Park. Run or walk the scenic race route and enjoy some spectacular views of the Cooper River Bridge, USS Yorktown, and Charleston Harbor. After the race, check out an after party with live music, food, and beer. Registration is $30-$35; all proceeds will help Racers for Pacers, which provides running chairs for disabled individuals, and HEART, a stimulating, creative community for adults with developmental disabilities.
The Rugged Maniac 5K is not your average 5K. Head to Boone Hall on March 17 to square up against obstacles like the Speed Trap and Mount Maniac. If you’re more into the eating and drinking (you’re not alone), Rugged Maniac also has a pie eating contest, a stein hoisting contest, and an oyster shucking contest. The party lasts all night with an official after party at The Windjammer. Runners can register online for $39.
The ifiveK has been a favorite for Charleston’s tech professionals since it began in 2007. This year, teams can head to North Charleston's Riverfront Park on March 22 at 6:30 p.m. for the race. After the race, stay for food, drinks, and a chance to win the iFiveK SPIRIT award. Proceeds from the event will benefit education programs, including CODEcamp and CODEcamp Kids. Registration fees range from $35 to $50, and registration is available online.

