Fire Up Your Fourth 

Charleston is a fantastic place to celebrate the Fourth of July. From cruises, to barbecues and parades, here's how to spend this most patriotic of holidays in the Holy City.

Patriots Point Fireworks Blast

$10/parking, $50/Flight Deck Admission, $125/VIP Flight Deck

4-10 p.m. at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

40 Patriots Point Road, Mt. Pleasant

patriotspoint.org

Patriots Point hosts a full blown fireworks celebration you don't want to miss — and guests can choose from three experiences. On the shore admission is free (parking is $10) and will include live entertainment, food and drinks for purchase, as well as a jump castle and face painting for the little ones. For $50, guests can board the USS Yorktown, which includes live music and food and drinks for purchase. If you want to go all out, for $125 guests will be treated to complimentary drinks, a full-service bar, a complimentary barbecue meal from Top Shelf catering, and a special VIP section on the ship for prime fireworks viewing.

Fourth of July Dinner Cruise

6:30-10 p.m. (may be later to accommodate firework schedule)

$88, additional $30 for a private table

Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St, Downtown

spiritlinecruises.com

How do you enhance a Fourth of July fireworks viewing experience? We'd say that adding a four course dinner, a cash bar, and live entertainment might do the trick. This three hour cruise aboard the Spirit of Carolina will be a night of fun you don't want to miss, as the cruise will be sailing to Patriot's Point for the best possible view of the fireworks show.

Summerville's 2019 Fireworks and Freedom Fest

5:30-9:30 p.m.

Free to attend

Gahagan Park, Summerville

summervillesc.gov

This family-friendly event will feature a live performance from Soul Fish and a Carolina Ale House beer tent. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, water, and packed snacks in a small cooler (there will also be food available at the event). Parking is very limited onsite, so it might be best to carpool with a few buddies. Off-site parking will be available at select locations, with shuttles doing constant loops to Gahagan Park. For more information, check out the event's Facebook page.

Sea Stars & Stripes

7-10 p.m.

$60/adult, $30/child, Free/toddlers

South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf. Downtown

scaquarium.org

Experience the S.C. Aquarium in a whole new light. For your all-inclusive ticket to this event, you will be treated to bites, beer, and wine. Plus, you'll get a prime waterfront view of the fireworks.

The Carolina Girl Yacht: 4th of July Firework Cruise

8-11 p.m.

$100

The Carolina Girl, 2408 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

facebook.com/carolinagirlevents

The Carolina Girl Yacht will be hosting an evening cruise where attendees will get a spectacular view of the fireworks show in Charleston Harbor. Leave the kids at home, this is an adults only event, with DJ Bobby C playing music all night. Tickets can be purchased through the event's Facebook page.

Fourth of July Celebration at The Watch

7-11 p.m.

$75/general, $35/under 21

The Watch Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits

79 Wentworth St. Downtown

therestorationhotel.com

One way to kick off America's 243rd birthday is by indulging in the country's favorite food: barbecue. The Watch will be hosting a barbecue dinner for the whole family this Fourth. Some of the highlights will include a half-rack of ribs, buttermilk fried chicken, swordfish kabobs, mac-and-cheese, potato salad, and much more. The event will also feature live music and a hard-to-beat view of the fireworks from The Watch's rooftop.

Uncle Sam Jam

7-11 p.m.

$8/adv., $10/day of

Mt. Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd. Mt. Pleasant.

ccprc.com

At the foot of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, the Mt. Pleasant Pier is a great place to view the fireworks this Fourth of July. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at this event and guests can enjoy live music from Ellen Drive. You can purchase tickets in advance on the Charleston County Parks website.

Fourth of July Fireworks at Folly Beach

9:20-10:20 p.mFree to attendFolly Beach

Come watch the fireworks right by the ocean. Visit Folly for an evening drink and then walk to the beach to witness a huge fireworks show.

Firecracker 4 Miler

8:30-11:30 a.m.

$30/adults, $10/kids

Laurel Hill County Park, Caitlin's Way, Mt. Pleasant

firecracker4miler.com

If you wanna get a workout in before you fill up on all that decadent 4th of July barbecue, then head over to Laurel Park to participate in the 7th Annual Firecracker 4 Miler. The 4 mile trail will be shaded, and participants will be treated to music, hot dogs, and cold beverages after the race.