January 09, 2019 Food+Drink » Features

Finding the best bets for Charleston Restaurant Week, Winter 2019 

Go ahead, take our money

By
click to enlarge A mini version of Felix's raclette burger is available during Restaurant Week

Jonathan Boncek file

A mini version of Felix's raclette burger is available during Restaurant Week

Share
Tweet

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS