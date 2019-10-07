October 07, 2019 Calendar+Scene » Features

Find your fur-ever friend at the Pet Helpers Empty the Shelters event on Oct. 12 

Adopt, don't shop

By
On Sat. Oct. 12, Bissell Pet Foundation (BPF) is collaborating with Pet Helpers for an adoption event, Empty the Shelters. All pets adopted from Pet Helpers (excluding puppies) will be 50 percent off.

Bissell Pet Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the number of animals in shelters through adoption, microchipping, foster care, and spay/neuter programs.
Founder Cathy Bissell shares that Empty the Shelters has been extremely successful for both pets and participating shelters, as "not only do thousands of pets find homes, but shelter and rescue organizations of all sizes collaborate to make the greatest impact possible for pets." Over 23,000 pets have been adopted through the event so far.

BPF assures that all pets available for adoption during Empty the Shelters will be spayed or neutered and microchipped. BPF also requires that all pet microchips be registered to their adopters before leaving the event.

As always, if money is the reason holding you back from adopting a pet in the first place, maybe wait on your family's next furry friend: Pets are a lifetime investment and they don't get cheaper. But, if this is the sign you've been waiting for to expand the family, head on out to Pet Helpers for that furry new addition.
Event Details Empty the Shelters
@ Pet Helpers' Adoption Center
1447 Folly Road
James Island
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Oct. 12
Price: 50 percent off pets
Benefits + Fundraisers, Family + Kids and Nature + Pets
Map

  • Staff Pick
    Empty the Shelters @ Pet Helpers' Adoption Center

    • Sat., Oct. 12 50 percent off pets

