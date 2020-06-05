Support the Charleston City Paper | Our June 9 endorsements

SPONSORED CONTENT

Father's Day Gift Guide 2020 

By

Whether shopping for your Dad, Stepdad, Husband or Grandfather, this Father's Day Gift Guide has plenty of great gift ideas from local retailers and restaurants that will be sure to put a smile on his face. 

click to enlarge beefjerkyoutlet_platinum-new.jpg

Assorted Beef Jerky Gift Boxes

Starting at $29.99
Available at: Beef jerky outlet
85 S Market St
1.877.SCJERKY
scbeefjerky.com

click to enlarge img_6953_halls.jpg

Halls Meat Gift Box

Choice of an Allen Brothers steak box, Halls monogrammed cooler bag, Allen Brothers apron, limited edition Halls Chophouse hat, 6-pack of Palmetto Brewing Company beer. $125
Available at: Halls Chophouse
434 King St
(843) 727-0090
hallschophouse.com

click to enlarge 3-stripes_harlestons.jpg

Wentworth Performance Polos

Locally-designed, classic everyday lightweight performance polos. 15% off plus free shipping with the promo code DADSDAY
Available at: harlestons.com

click to enlarge tide-black-blue_nectar.jpg

Nectar Sunglasses

From the Tide Collection. Laid back and local to help your Dad live The Sweet Life. Stylish, quality, polarized sunglasses that don't break the bank. Locally made for life's greatest adventures. Starting at $55.
Available at: Nectar Sunglasses
461 A Fleming Road
(843) 806-6133
nectarsunglasses.com

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-06-05_at_9.46.37_am.png

Citadel Mall Prize Package

Nominate your Dad for a $500 prize package. Free to enter. Dillard's Turnberry blazer, cut and style from Vski Salon, Rayban Daddy-O sunglasses from LensCrafters, $25 Candi Love's Bakery gift card, $50 gift card Sesame Burgers & Beer, $50 Hibbett Sports gift card.
Enter to win: Citadelmall.net/fathers-day-giveaway-2020
2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd
(843) 766-8321
citadelmall.net

click to enlarge meatbox_mercmash_img_9741.jpg

Merc & Mash Meat Gift Box

(2) 14-oz Ribeyes, (4) Ground CAB Burger Patties, (6) House Made Brats, 1-lb Joyce Farms Chicken Breast, (2) 14-oz Boneless Duroc Pork Chops, Spicewalla Variety Pack, Chef's Steak Sauces Meat Thermometer Free bottle of Virgil Kane Rip Track Bourbon for the first 24 guests that order. $125
Available at: Merc & Mash
701 East Bay St
(843) 793-2636
mercandmash.com

click to enlarge ol_-crabber-hats-2_floodtide.jpg

The Ol' Crabber Hats

Keep dad covered with the vintage nautical style of the Ol' Crabber Hats. Charleston based company with hats & clothing made for Good Clean Livin' — just add water.
$28-$32
Available at: floodtide.com
1727 Pineview Road
(833) 356-6384

Tags: ,

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS