Here's where to celebrate Mardi Gras' grand finale in Charleston 

Whether you're having trouble finding that sneaky little plastic baby (how many purple and gold cupcakes must one futilely devour??) or you're in full Bourbon Street swing, there's plenty going on around town to get you in the hedonistic spirt for one final night. Don't worry, we hear you have a full 40 days to repent. Check out the happenings below:
Prohibition
Prohibition is throwing a two-day extravaganza
in honor of Mardi Gras. Tonight, Mon. Feb. 12, starting at 7 p.m. celebrate Lundi Gras (French 101, y'all). The six piece Maritime Electric Band plays various jazz styles with "New Orleans influence" and partygoers can order up eats and libations from a New Orleans-themed menu. Tuesday, same deal, except with the musical talents of the Gino Castello band, who infuse a Cuban jazz/NoLa mix of "awesome music" with their six piece outfit. Free beads to early birds.
Bay Street Biergarten
Feel good while you celebrate at Bay Street Biergarten's Fat Tuesday fundraiser
starting at 3 p.m. There will be Mardi Gras and trivia plus food and drink specials — crawfish and alligator tacos, jambalaya, and frozen Hurricanes — in addition to Bay Street's Taps, Tacos, and Trivia. 96.9 NASH FM's Tori Lynn and Jay will be hanging out and broadcasting the event throughout the evening. A portion of proceeds from the event will go to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Voodoo
The Avondale tiki bar throws its annual Mardi Gras Get Down
from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. (it's the real deal). The Nola Parade Band gets interactive with the crowd, marching their band through the crowd, and Mike Quinn SuperFunk is promising "one heck of a late night dance party." There will also be Pat O'Brien Hurricanes, Grenades, NoLa inspired food specials, and free swag for the most effusive partygoers (show us your...beads!).
Glass Onion
The Glass Onion
celebrates Mardi Gras with authentic Cajun/Creole eats served all lunch and dinner service Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. Featured menu items include gumbo, po boys, crawfish monica, and king cakes, plus $5 Sazeracs. Reservations are recommended for dinner — call (843) 225-1717 to reserve a table for this festive feast.
The Brick
From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Brick, celebrate "Luna Gras," a twist on Mardi Gras with free tacos and $4 margs in partnership with Rebel Taqueria and Lunazul. The Brick will post a secret code on their Instagram the day of, and first 25 people in the door who show the bartender a screenshot of the code will receive a free taco.
Palace Hotel
The Palace Hotel
is throwing a fat fete, complete with "beads! beads! beads!," the jazz and funk Andy Masker Band, speciality Hurricane cocktails, NOLA-style gumbo, King cake, and the promise of some mysterious prize to whoever finds the baby. Dress in your best gold, purple, and green duds — party starts at 8 p.m.
Top Dawg Tavern
Top Dawg Tavern is throwing an all-day Party Gras
starting at 11 a.m. Head to the tavern for 60 cent wings, half-price boneless wings, $4 Hurricanes, and giveaways.