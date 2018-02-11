February 11, 2018 Calendar+Scene » Features

Here's where to celebrate Mardi Gras' grand finale in Charleston 

Laissez les bon temps rouler!

Whether you're having trouble finding that sneaky little plastic baby (how many purple and gold cupcakes must one futilely devour??) or you're in full Bourbon Street swing, there's plenty going on around town to get you in the hedonistic spirt for one final night. Don't worry, we hear you have a full 40 days to repent. Check out the happenings below:

Prohibition
Prohibition is throwing a two-day extravaganza in honor of Mardi Gras. Tonight, Mon. Feb. 12, starting at 7 p.m. celebrate Lundi Gras (French 101, y'all). The six piece Maritime Electric Band plays various jazz styles with "New Orleans influence" and partygoers can order up eats and libations from a New Orleans-themed menu. Tuesday, same deal, except with the musical talents of the Gino Castello band, who infuse a Cuban jazz/NoLa mix of "awesome music" with their six piece outfit. Free beads to early birds.
Prohibition
547 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 793-2964
Dinner, Late Night, & Weekend Brunch
Modern American and Music Venue
Bay Street Biergarten
Feel good while you celebrate at Bay Street Biergarten's Fat Tuesday fundraiser starting at 3 p.m. There will be Mardi Gras and trivia plus food and drink specials — crawfish and alligator tacos, jambalaya, and frozen Hurricanes — in addition to Bay Street's Taps, Tacos, and Trivia. 96.9 NASH FM's Tori Lynn and Jay will be hanging out and broadcasting the event throughout the evening. A portion of proceeds from the event will go to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Bay Street Biergarten
549 E. Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 266-2437
L & Dinner (nightly), Wknd Brunch
Pubs + Taverns and Bar
Voodoo
The Avondale tiki bar throws its annual Mardi Gras Get Down from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. (it's the real deal). The Nola Parade Band gets interactive with the crowd, marching their band through the crowd, and Mike Quinn SuperFunk is promising "one heck of a late night dance party." There will also be Pat O'Brien Hurricanes, Grenades, NoLa inspired food specials, and free swag for the most effusive partygoers (show us your...beads!).
Voodoo Tiki Bar and Lounge
15 Magnolia Road
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 769-0228
Dinner & Late Night
Tapas Bar, Bar and Music Venue
Glass Onion
The Glass Onion celebrates Mardi Gras with authentic Cajun/Creole eats served all lunch and dinner service Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. Featured menu items include gumbo, po boys, crawfish monica, and king cakes, plus $5 Sazeracs. Reservations are recommended for dinner — call (843) 225-1717 to reserve a table for this festive feast.
The Glass Onion
1219 Savannah Hwy.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 225-1717
Lunch (Mon.-Fri.), Dinner (Mon.-Sat.), &Sat. Brunch. Closed Sun.
New Southern
The Brick
From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Brick, celebrate "Luna Gras," a twist on Mardi Gras with free tacos and $4 margs in partnership with Rebel Taqueria and Lunazul. The Brick will post a secret code on their Instagram the day of, and first 25 people in the door who show the bartender a screenshot of the code will receive a free taco.
24 Ann St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 872-5595
Bar
Palace Hotel
The Palace Hotel is throwing a fat fete, complete with "beads! beads! beads!," the jazz and funk Andy Masker Band, speciality Hurricane cocktails, NOLA-style gumbo, King cake, and the promise of some mysterious prize to whoever finds the baby. Dress in your best gold, purple, and green duds — party starts at 8 p.m.
Palace Hotel
35 Hanover St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
843 608-6889
Mon.-Sat. (11 a.m.-2 a.m.), Sun. (4 p.m.-2 a.m.)
Hot Dog Joints, Pubs + Taverns and Bar
Top Dawg Tavern
Top Dawg Tavern is throwing an all-day Party Gras starting at 11 a.m. Head to the tavern for 60 cent wings, half-price boneless wings, $4 Hurricanes, and giveaways.
9512 Dorchester Road
Summerville
Charleston, SC
(843) 873-2700
