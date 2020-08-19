Fall Arts Critics' Picks 

Building a Legacy: The Vibrant Vision Collection of Jonathan Green and Richard Weedman

The Gibbes Museum of Art presents a selection of 45 works of art this August from the significant private collection of acclaimed artist Jonathan Green and his partner and studio director, Richard Weedman in the exhibition Building a Legacy: The Vibrant Vision Collection. Green and Weedman have amassed nearly 1,300 paintings, sculptures and works on paper over four decades — and Gibbes' visitors can get just a taste of this massive collection at the museum's new exhibition, which offers "a rare glimpse at the couple's aesthetic interests and the artistic inspiration behind Green's own artwork." The exhibition explores themes of work, love, belonging and spirituality. Pieces reflect struggles for racial identity, equality and strength derived through personal faith. In addition to Green's own work, the collection includes works by artists such as Jacob Lawrence, Elizabeth Catlett, Charles White, David Driskell, Sam Gilliam, Ruben Gonzalez and Reynier Llanes. The Gibbes hosts a variety of virtual programming to coincide with the exhibition, including a virtual town hall series, to be held Aug. 29, Sept. 26 and Oct. 17. The three-part series invites participants to Zoom calls with local artists and "community stakeholders" to address the question: What makes a community? Additional virtual events include a tour with Jonathan Green on Sept. 10, Saturday morning art classes once a month through November and storytimes in collaboration with the Charleston County Public Library.

Opens Aug. 21. Through Jan. 10, 2021. Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St. Downtown. gibbesmuseum.org

Jazz on the Screen

The Charleston Jazz Orchestra has had to pivot to virtual offerings like so many others during the coronavirus pandemic. The CJO continues season 12 by filming live performances outdoors on the grounds of North Charleston's Firefly Distillery. On Aug. 22 you can catch the premiere of that previously recorded performance virtually — the best seat in the house is, in fact, in your house. CJO revisits favorite memorable moments from music and television in this performance, which features guest vocalist Robbie Madison. During the performance music director Robert Lewis and members of the group will be on YouTube to answer questions. All season subscribers and ticketholders will receive a private link and password to the performance on the morning of Aug. 22. Can't (virtually) make it to Jazz on the Screen? The CJO presents Trumpet Legends: Celebrating Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong and more on Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Learn more about this virtual performance (and buy tickets) online.

Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. $10. charlestonjazz.com

Fall exhibits at the Corrigan Gallery

The Corrigan Gallery presents monthly exhibits this fall, both virtually and in-person through appointments. In October check out Arthur McDonald's Journey Around the World: September 1952-July 1953. Guests can join McDonald for a video visit during the show's virtual opening on Oct. 2. Gallery owner Lese Corrigan presents November's show, Precious Things. Opening virtually on Nov. 6, this exhibit features works of oil on canvas, highlighting special objects or views in Corrigan's life (such as the bride topper from her parents' wedding). On Dec. 4 get a taste of John Moore's photographs with Evening at Pothole Dome, which explores the "spectacular nature of clouds." This show will also be virtual, unless changes in the current coronavirus pandemic allow for in-person viewing.

October-December. corrigangallery.com

Studio Works (2018 – Present)

Redux Contemporary Art Center is presenting a solo exhibition featuring the work of local artist Fletcher Williams III through Aug. 28. The exhibition includes a selection of Williams' recent works on paper, pulled directly from his studio, many on display for the first time. These works provide an insider's look at how the acclaimed artist practices techniques and explores different materials and textures. Visitors will find 50 black and white single pickets, evocative of portraits; for those familiar with Williams' pieces, he often incorporates distorted perspectives of the iconic white picket fence in his work. The exhibition also features some more color-focused work from Williams, with pieces seeped in natural greens, lush blues and bold turmeric tones. A North Charleston native, Williams is an artist whose work is constantly looking at and engaging with the rituals and traditions of the American South. Williams often utilizes Spanish moss, salvaged wood and tin roof and handwoven palmetto roses in his work.

Through Aug. 28. Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St. Downtown. reduxstudios.org

Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival

The Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival returns this November, bringing the partnership between the Charleston Library Society and the Charleston Farmhouse in Sussex, England back stateside. Certain details are still being worked out (i.e. in-person vs. virtual), but the festival has already announced a lineup of impressive participating authors. These include: Pulitzer Prize-winner Richard Ford, author of books like The Sportswriter and Independence Day; New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino, author of Trick Mirror, a collection of essays that "tackles some of the great millennial topics of the day;" Brit Bennett, bestselling author of The Vanishing Half, the story of twin sisters born in the 1950s who live their lives on the opposite side of the color line; and Nobel Laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz and eminent British biographer of John Maynard Keynes, Robert Skidelsky. Stay tuned for more info on specific programming and in the meantime, check out Charleston to Charleston's weekly podcast at charlestontocharleston.com/podcast.

Nov. 5-8. Prices vary. charlestontocharleston.com

Lake City exhibitions

Two new exhibitions open in Lake City this August, Pause | Connect and Memento Morididdle. Lake City, home of the state's popular arts festival, ArtFields, is about an hour-and-a-half drive from Charleston, a perfect fall road trip for arts lovers. Find work from artists Jan Chenoweth, Ashley Hamilton, Roger Halligan and Tiffany Thomas in Pause | Connect, a show that offers a space for connection after so many months of coronavirus pandemic-induced uncertainty. Held in the TRAX Visual Art Center, Pause features the work of new and established Lake City artists, with pieces that come in all mediums, sizes and styles. Also opening this August is Memento Morididdle, a show featuring the works of Charles Clary, who uses paper "to create a world of fiction that challenges the viewer to suspend disbelief and venture into Clary's fabricated reality." Clary's show, held in the Jones-Carter Gallery, is timely as some of his work questions the notion of microbial outbreaks and their similarity to the visual representation of sound waves. Opening receptions for both shows will be held on Aug. 21, with visitors asked to wear masks and maintain an appropriate social distance from others.

Aug. 21-Nov. 14. Learn more online at traxvisualartcenter.com and jonescartergallery.com

Lowcountry Listens

The Gaillard Center began hosting a free virtual series, Lowcountry Listens, this June, and plan on continuing the series through at least Sept. 30. Each performance is recorded on the Gaillard Center's stage and airs online on their website, Facebook and YouTube. Videos contain a short interview and three to four songs. Past performers include popular local acts like She Returns From War, Grace Joyner, Will Blackburn and more. You can catch Chaquis Maliq on Aug. 19 and a compilation show on Aug. 26, with news on future acts coming soon.

Wednesdays through Sept. 30. gaillardcenter.org