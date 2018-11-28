Exploring the reason for the season with a Kirk Cameron classic 

I made a plan to watch a marathon of "Putting Christ back into Christmas" movies solely in the interest of writing an interesting 800 word-ish article. I was going to start with Kirk Cameron's film Saving Christmas and then proceed to watch Christmas with a Capital C, A Bulldog for Christmas, and Last Ounce of Courage. So I started with the universally panned flick headlined by the Growing Pains star, Kirk Cameron, and would go on from there.

The film, billed as The Room of faith based films, begins with fire crackling and piano music. I know this because I've left the closed captioning on. Screw it. Might as well get some reading in while I'm here.

So Kirk is now sitting in front of a fireplace. He seems genial. Actually, dare I say, not douchey. It's highly likely that I've let a lot of the lamestream media get to me or maybe even my Mike Seaver hatred get the best of me. Maybe my follicular envy of his hairline and my pre-teen TV sitcom crush on his then girlfriend, Chelsea Noble, are getting the best of me.

Right at the jump, he enthusiastically says, "I admit it. I love Christmas."

Recently horror novelist/screenwriter/Charlestonian nerd Grady Hendrix said something about his propensity for showing his enthusiasm for horror. I'm paraphrasing what he said, but it was something like: "The least cool thing is to be excited about something and communicating that joy to someone else. "

That's true. No disagreement there. Anyway, back to Kirk's brave admission. He says he loves Christmas and all the little things that come with it like the tree, the stockings, the fudge, the carols, the hymns, and the overall spirit it gives people. He even loves the hot cocoa he's currently sipping on from a big ass mug. He's talking, and earnestly I think, about how the holiday breeds compassion and acts of kindness. It seems genuine and nice.

That said, what is there for Kirk to really admit? I know some people are more into Christmastime than others but I've never, since the War On Christmas was declared in the mid '00s, really seen the Christmas that Linus from A Charlie Brown Christmas talked about being ripped apart. I've seen a rise in atheism, agnosticism, and acceptance of other beliefs. Then again, I stay in an echo chamber filled with meows, movies, music, and moments of smug liberalism so maybe that's my issue.

Cameron then talks about "others" — the ones who want you to tone down their adulation or even strip you of your love of Jesus. He then posited that "maybe, just maybe" Santa Claus was a part of the whole shebang before taking his third sip from the cocoa. About the cocoa: there's something about the way KC is taking a sip from that mug. It reminds me of a short film I attempted in middle school where an actor drank from an empty cup of water. I call shenanigans. There is no hot chocolate in that damn cup. You're drinking air, Kirk! After a flashback to a Santa Claus-ish guy seeing the baby Jesus and a ska-based credit sequence, we're treated to our main story.

Kirk's sister is in the midst of a festive Christmas gathering of friends and family. Everyone is in attendance and having a ball except for Kirk's brother-in-law, Christian, who is sitting in his car taking a break from the Christmas cheer. Happy people can be exhausting when you're in a sad place. I'm guessing Christian is supposed to be the Scrooge in the story and he definitely seems it until you hear why he's unhappy. And why is Christian unhappy? He, like the bald kid from A Charlie Brown Christmas, is unhappy with the commercialism and the loss of the true meaning of Christmas. Thankfully Kirk is there to tell his bro that he is wrong. About everything.

In all fairness to the movie, we've also wanted to scream when we saw everyone else's wrapping jobs were better than ours

Holy shit.

I'm not even 20 minutes into this film. My brain just had a minor explosion like Keir Dullea looking into the Monolith in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

I pressed pause on my Amazon rental, turned off my brain and snapped into a Slim Jim before moving forward into whatever else this film had in store for me. I have a feeling there is more stuff to unpack.

