Everything you need to know for 2018 Bridge Run weekend in Charleston 

Parties, Promos, and Weekend Ideas

Should you carb-load before a race? Only in moderation

Allow me to brace you for a teeny reality check, Cooper River Bridge Runners. But it's not all bad. That big ol' pasta/pizza/loafabread dinner you planned for tonight isn't actually going to help you in the race tomorrow. I know, I know. The thing is, those carbs are good for you pre-race — but in moderation. — Connelly Hardaway


All the road closures: Avoid Parrotheads, Bridge Runners, Flowertowners, and tennis ballers this weekend

Y'all know the drill: Bridge Run weekend means a ton of road closings before, during, and after the race. In addition to the Bridge Run, this Charleston weekend also features Summerville's Flowertown Festival; a Jimmy Buffet concert in North Chuck; and general spring break shenanigans. Here's where to avoid this weekend: — City Paper Editorial Staff


Plan your Bridge Run weekend: Ideas for runners, families, tourists, and wanderers

Have you been downtown lately? Between cyclists on sidewalks sans helmets (come on!), pedestrians staring at phones, and out of town drivers meandering the wrong way down one-ways, it's officially spring/Bridge Run weekend/ tourist season in the Holy City. — Mary Scott Hardaway


Walk, run, or crawl — The ultimate Bridge Run after party roundup

It's not about the race. It never was. If you run 6.2 miles (or watch other people do it), the next logical step is to celebrate. Here's where you can eat, drink, and listen to live music after this Saturday's Cooper River Bridge Run. — City Paper Editorial Staff


Take your race bib to Firefly for a free tasting after the run!

Park your car for $5 during the Cooper River Bridge Run at these 3 downtown garages

The city is offering a discounted parking rate at three downtown parking garages for anyone running the Cooper River Bridge Run on Saturday. — Adam Manno


Dunkin' Donuts offering free drinks to those with Bridge Run bib April 5 & 6

In "celebration and anticipation of the Cooper River Bridge Run" these local coffee spots restaurants will be offering a free beverage of any size and type to guests who show their 2018 Cooper River Bridge Run race bibs when ordering. — Mary Scott Hardaway


