Everything you need to know for 2018 Bridge Run weekend in Charleston 

Allow me to brace you for a teeny reality check, Cooper River Bridge Runners. But it's not all bad. That big ol' pasta/pizza/loafabread dinner you planned for tonight isn't actually going to help you in the race tomorrow. I know, I know. The thing is, those carbs are good for you pre-race — but in moderation. — Connelly Hardaway
Y'all know the drill: Bridge Run weekend means a ton of road closings before, during, and after the race. In addition to the Bridge Run, this Charleston weekend also features Summerville's Flowertown Festival; a Jimmy Buffet concert in North Chuck; and general spring break shenanigans. Here's where to avoid this weekend: — City Paper Editorial Staff
Have you been downtown lately? Between cyclists on sidewalks sans helmets (come on!), pedestrians staring at phones, and out of town drivers meandering the wrong way down one-ways, it's officially spring/Bridge Run weekend/ tourist season in the Holy City. — Mary Scott Hardaway
It's not about the race. It never was. If you run 6.2 miles (or watch other people do it), the next logical step is to celebrate. Here's where you can eat, drink, and listen to live music after this Saturday's Cooper River Bridge Run. — City Paper Editorial Staff
The city is offering a discounted parking rate at three downtown parking garages for anyone running the Cooper River Bridge Run on Saturday. — Adam Manno
In "celebration and anticipation of the Cooper River Bridge Run" these local coffee spots restaurants will be offering a free beverage of any size and type to guests who show their 2018 Cooper River Bridge Run race bibs when ordering. — Mary Scott Hardaway