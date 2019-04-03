April 03, 2019 News+Opinion » Features

Everything you need to know about the Cooper River Bridge Run 2019 

Get over it

By
Where you can park for $5 downtown this weekend for the Cooper River Bridge Run
You’re already going to be spending a lot of energy running the bridge, who wants to spend even more on crazy expensive downtown parking? The City of Charleston gets it and they got you covered. — Morgan Galvez


Here are all the Cooper River Bridge Run 2019 street closures
With the Cooper River Bridge Run only days away now, everyone is gearing up for the hectic struggles of closed roads and traffic. Don’t fret because we have the latest on keeping you moving along the Charleston streets. — Lauren Hurlock


20+ parties to run to before and after the 2019 Cooper River Bridge Run
You've done it – you've gotten over it with 30,000 of your best friends, and now you're ready to recover. Maybe you want to take advantage of drink specials and get while the gettin's good, we're not judging. Either way, here are some of our favorite Bridge Run after parties. — Lauren Hurlock


Wear a mustache in honor of Julian Smith during this year's Cooper River Bridge Run
This Sat. April 6 marks the 42nd annual Cooper River Bridge Run — and the first one in 25 years that hasn't had Julian Smith at the start line. In remembrance of the former race director, who passed away last month, CRBR is asking runners to wear a mustache, fake, real, or otherwise, to honor Smith's memory. — Connelly Hardaway


There's no running involved at Blue Bicycle's annual Bridge Run reading
For one night a year, Blue Bicycle Books presents some of their best stories at their annual staff reading. The 20th Annual Bridge Run Reading is free to attend and takes place the Thursday before the Bridge Run, April 4 at 6 p.m. — Morgan Galvez


Longtime Cooper River Bridge Run director Julian Smith dies after battle with brain cancer
Yesterday, Fri. March 22, the Cooper River Bridge Run's longtime director (he held the position from 1994 to Feb. 2019) Julian Smith III passed away after battling brain cancer. According to the Post & Courier, Smith is credited with making the Bridge Run what it is today — one of the largest races in the country. — Connelly Hardaway


