Everything Charleston Pride 2019 

click to enlarge peter-hershey-zpebssjilfw-unsplash.jpg

Photo by Peter Hershey on Unsplash

Charleston Pride 2019 Events
Austin-based comedian will headline LGBTLOL during Pride
A little over two years ago, Ky Krebs attended an improv show in his adopted hometown of Austin, Texas, with his now ex-boyfriend. — Mike Schoeffel


An interview with Regina Duggins, founder of Charleston Black Pride
For Regina Duggins, founder of Charleston Black Pride, being a voice for the voiceless has been a lifelong mission. One that grew out of watching two of her six siblings struggle to openly embrace their own sexualities. — Chase Quinn


The sensational Candlestick murder trial of 1958 struck fear in Charleston's Gay community
A gifted pianist with criminal aspirations, James Blake, found himself hitchhiking north in the summer of 1956. Fresh off a two-and-a-half year stint in a Florida lockup, Blake was in the wind, dressed in a set of ill-fitting, prison-issued duds with $5 to his name. — Dustin Waters


