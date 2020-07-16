Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Enter your furry friends into City Paper's 2020 Pet Superlatives! 

Alright, City Paper pet owners. The time has come for your loved ones to shine. We want to see the sweetest, funniest, craziest photos of your pets. In a few weeks, we'll be publishing our 2020 Pet Superlatives yearbook-style, with your fuzzy boys and girls competing among six expertly crafted categories.

Enter your pet in whichever categories where they fit best and our panel of pet lovers will select a handful of winners.

Then, in a few weeks pick up our newest issue to see your little pooch, kitten, bird, turtle, liger, whatever, in the pages of the Charleston City Paper.

Entries are open until next Thursday. So go fetch your pics and send them our way!

(Photo by Zachary Casler on Unsplash)

