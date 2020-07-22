El Pincho Taco's classic family recipes and expertly mixed tequila cocktails 

It's another hot, sticky July in Charleston. Not that you needed an excuse for a cold beverage, but National Tequila Day on July 24 will give you just that. Several local establishments serve a variety of tequila-based cocktails, but there are also plenty of options for those looking to whip up something at home. Nothing pairs with tequila like a few tacos, whether you're making them yourself or heading out to try some based on authentic family recipes. Sure, pandemic celebrations are a little ... different. But that shouldn't stop you from finishing out the month with a healthy serving of tacos and tequila.