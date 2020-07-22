Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

El Pincho Taco's classic family recipes and expertly mixed tequila cocktails 

Tacos & Tequila

click to enlarge el-pinchotaco-32_rsmith.jpg

Ruta Smith

It's another hot, sticky July in Charleston. Not that you needed an excuse for a cold beverage, but National Tequila Day on July 24 will give you just that. Several local establishments serve a variety of tequila-based cocktails, but there are also plenty of options for those looking to whip up something at home. Nothing pairs with tequila like a few tacos, whether you're making them yourself or heading out to try some based on authentic family recipes. Sure, pandemic celebrations are a little ... different. But that shouldn't stop you from finishing out the month with a healthy serving of tacos and tequila.

National Tequila Day is coming up July 24, so naturally the margaritas will be flowing by 5 p.m. But with tequila's endless potential, why not try a new tequila-based cocktail this time around? — Parker Milner


Sandra Aguirre dishes authentic Mexico City street tacos at El Pincho Taco
Sandra Aguirre dishes authentic Mexico City street tacos at El Pincho Taco

El Pincho Taco owner Sandra Aguirre learned how to make tamales and other Mexican standbys during her youth in Mexico City. She's combining those lessons with a love of Mexico City street tacos at her Meeting Street restaurant, serving up hearty creations made with hand-made tortillas and other fresh ingredients. — Parker Milner


