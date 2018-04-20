Eight ways to celebrate Earth Day in Charleston this weekend 

Planet Earth — we've only got the one. And, while every day you should be cognizant of the waste you produce, the plastics you recycle, and the water you run, on Sun. April 22, be especially mindful. Earth Day means taking part in all the great outdoors has to offer — so celebrate the marshes, waterways, beaches, and sweeping live oaks this weekend, then remember to be the best stewards you can be. Check out the earthy happenings below:



Charleston County Parks is giving outdoor lovers of all levels a way to celebrate Earth Day. Saturday through Sunday, check out the Charleston Outdoor Fest at James Island County Park. With $2 general admission, browse the Vendor’s Village and listen to live music in the great outdoors. If you’re looking for a more involved Earth Day experience, purchase a Try It Zone pass for $10 and try kayaking, archery, climbing, and more.

Author and podcast host Jessica Murnane will be signing copies of her plant-based cookbook,

from noon to 5 p.m. at The Port Mercantile, on 75 Wentworth St. In

, Murnane doesn’t give a long list of “forbidden foods” or anxiety-filled meal plans. She just encourages readers to eat one plant-based meal a day. Chat with Murnane and learn some tips to treat your body and the environment right.





Celebrate Earth Day by the sea with Forbes Fitness Retreats. They will be on Folly Beach bright and early for an hour-long beginners yoga class at 9 a.m. After the class, stick around to help beautify the beach with an optional beach clean up. The class is $10, and all you need to bring is a yoga mat, a pair of gloves, and that Earth Day spirit.





Head out to Cory’s Grilled Cheese for day three of their Hippy Dippy Weekend. Starting at 5 p.m., the big Earth Day finale will feature live music from The Wafts, Ivory Keys, Solar Eclipse Party, and Charleston Sky Drum Circle.





Ride that 4/20 wave with a CBD-infused yoga class with Studio 33. Joe Vinciguerra is introducing CBD-Hemp oil by “Prime My Body” throughout the class. CBD is legal in all 50 states and is currently being used to treat ailments from anxiety disorders to nerve and joint pain. The class kicks off at 4 p.m. and costs $35.





Crafter’s Coven is putting on an Earth Market on Sunday at Park Cafe. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., browse goods from local artists and craftsmen.



Rappahannock Oyster Bar is giving a shuck this Earth Day by supporting shellfish growers on the East and West coasts working together towards climate action. Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to a non-profit dedicated to securing a low-carbon future for America.





Add a healthy dose of sun and fun to your Earth Day with boat tours, kids art projects, and a sea life touch tank at Coastal Expeditions on Shem Creek. One hour boat tours ($25 for adults, $15 for kids) are available throughout the day, and all tour proceeds will be donated to the Coastal Conservation League. Everyone who attends can pick up free tickets to the screening of the documentary Sea of Life at the Charleston Museum at 2:30 p.m.