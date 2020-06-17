Though the coronavirus pandemic has left many restaurants and eateries shuttered throughout the year’s spring and early summer, there are still joints serving food worth celebrating in Charleston. Whether you’re looking for the new kitchen on the block (Jackrabbit), or a long-established community favorite (Mondo’s), the City Paper has you covered. From the best breakfast (Early Bird Diner) to the best desserts (Kaminsky’s) and just about every iteration of a meal in between, there is something on the menu for everyone. And, when you’re out on the town for a meal out, don’t forget to grab a drink or two from someone on our Drinking winner’s list, too.