Eating & Drinking 

Starting Monday you'll need to feed Charleston parking meters until 10 p.m.
Richland County judge drops pot charges against Dylann Roof's little sister
The Agenda: Clyburn reflects on leaving FCC; 86% support background check law
Stegelin: Trump's Twitter bombs
McMaster and Graham backed Trump's re-election bid in a series of tweets Thursday
Medical marijuana bill advances out of committee in S.C. House
Freeloaders: April showers rain down free stuff
Visit the biggest bounce house — ever — at Middleton Woodlands this May
Weekend Roundup: Light it up
Eight ways to celebrate Earth Day in Charleston this weekend
Fresh Future Farm hosts volunteer day block party this Saturday
Unity of Charleston hosts Interfaith March for Peace and Justice on Sun. April 29
Radcliffe Bailey's
Pensive
explores the South's dark past
Hanahan blacksmith Josh Weston competes on History Channel's 'Knife or Death'
Uncivil, podcast steeped in Charleston history, wins Peabody Award
PURE Theatre's performance of
Straight White Men
takes on the pros and cons of privilege
Now's your chance to be an extra on
Mr. Mercedes
season 2
Charleston's JCC Without Walls Bookfest presents author of 'My Jewish Year,' Abigail Pogrebin
Chef Amalia Scatena lands at goat.sheep.cow.north after leaving Cannon Green
It's strawberry season: Here's where to eat or drink the fresh berries around town
Expect to see the Chug-a-Lug Wagon at every twee Charleston event this spring
Two black-owned businesses open kiosks at the Charleston airport, Cuban restaurant next
PHOTOS: Tacos, cocktails, and porch-sittin' at Tattooed Senorita
Why I'm done soul-searching — momentarily
Raury will perform a secret sunset show at a beach near you today
Shovels & Rope rolled out a rockin' red carpet for High Water artists
The 5th Annual Summer Shindig returns to The Royal American in June
The Rock*A*Teens, feat. Charleston's T Ballard Lesemann, featured on NPR
PHOTOS: All the crowds from High Water Festival 2018
High Water Festival 2019 will take place April 13-14
Best of Charleston
2018
Eating & Drinking
click to enlarge
Readers' Picks
Asian Fusion
Basil
Bagels
Bagel Nation
Bakery
Saffron
Barbecue
Home Team BBQ
Breakfast
Early Bird Diner
Buffet
Duke’s Barbecue
Burger
Poe’s Tavern
Caterer
Cru Catering
Cheesesteak
Philly’s Cheesesteaks
Chef
Sean Brock
Chicken Fingers
Boxcar Betty’s
Chinese
Red Orchids
Daniel Island Restaurant
Sermet’s Courtyard
Deli
East Bay Deli
Desserts
Kaminsky’s
Downtown Restaurant
Halls Chophouse
Folly Beach Restaurant
Taco Boy
Food Truck
Roti Rolls
French
39 Rue de Jean
Fried Chicken
Boxcar Betty’s
Fries
Tattooed Moose
Frozen Yogurt
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Gourmet Sandwich
Five Loaves Cafe
Greek
Stella's
Gyro
Papa Zuzu's
Hot Dogs
Jack's Cosmic Dogs
Ice Cream
Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream
Indian
Nirlep
IOP Restaurant
Boathouse at Breach Inlet
Italian
Wild Olive
James Island Restaurant
Zia Taqueria
Japanese
O-Ku
Johns Island Restaurant
Wild Olive
Juice Bar
Huriyali
Kid-Friendly Restaurant
Chick-fil-A
Late Night Menu
Tattooed Moose
Local Artisanal Food Product
Callie's Biscuits
Mac and Cheese
Home Team BBQ
Margarita
Mex 1
Mexican Restaurant
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
Milkshake
Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream and Sandwich Cafe
Mt. Pleasant Restaurant
Page's Okra Grill
New Restaurant
Stella's
North Charleston Restaurant
EVO Pizza
Outdoor Patio
Red's Ice House
Oysters
Bowens Island Restaurant
Pick Up Joint
Voodoo Tiki Bar & Lounge
Pitmaster
Rodney Scott, Rodney Scott's BBQ
Pizza - Gourmet
EVO Pizza
Pizza - Traditional
Andolini's
Place to Buy Local Seafood
Crosby's
Pub Food
Tattooed Moose
Raw Bar
167 Raw
Restaurant
Halls Chophouse
Restaurant for Vegetarians
Five Loaves Cafe
Restaurant When Someone Else is Paying
Hall's Chophouse
Ribs
Lewis Barbecue
Romantic Restaurant
82 Queen
Salad
California Dreaming
Seafood
Hank's Seafood
She-Crab Soup
82 Queen
Shrimp & Grits
Hominy Grill
Soul Food
Martha Lou's Kitchen
Steak
Halls Chophouse
Sub Sandwich/Hoagie
Jersey Mike's
Sullivan's Island Restaurant
Obstinate Daughter
Summerville Restaurant
Five Loaves Cafe
Sunday Brunch
Fat Hen
Sushi
O-Ku
Sweet Tea
Chick-Fil-A
Tacos
Taco Boy
Tapas
Barsa
Thai
Basil
Vietnamese
Xiao Bao Biscuit
Wait Staff
Halls Chophouse
West Ashley Restaurant
Swig & Swine
Adult Establishment
Thee Southern Belle/Goodfellas
Authentic Pub
Madra Rua Irish Pub
Bar Staff
Home Team BBQ
Beer Retail Selection
Total Wine & More
Beer Selection on Tap
Edmund's Oast
Bloody Mary
Page's Okra Grill
Bouncers
Charleston Pour House
Cocktails
Prohibition
Cold Beer
Gene's Haufbrau
College Bar
A.C.'s Bar & Grill
Dance Club
The Commodore
Daniel Island Bar
Daniel Island Grille
Distillery
Firefly Distillery
Downtown Bar
Prohibition
Folly Beach Bar
Surf Bar
Gay Bar/Club
Dudley's on Ann
Happy Hour
Pearlz
IOP Bar
The Windjammer
James Island Bar
Charleston Pour House
Johns Island Bar
Tattooed Moose
Lesbian Bar/Club
Dudley's on Ann
Local Brewery
Holy City Brewing
Local Brewery Tap Room
Holy City Brewing
Local Cocktail Mixer
Charleston Bloody Mary Mix
Local Spirit
Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka
Martini
Halls Chophouse
Mt. Pleasant Bar
Red's Ice House
Neighborhood Bar
Moe's Crosstown Tavern
New Bar
The Brick
No Frills Watering Hole
Gene's Haufbrau
North Charleston Bar
Madra Rua Irish Pub
Pick Up Joint
Voodoo Tiki Bar & Lounge
Pool Hall
A.C.'s Bar & Grill
Rooftop Bar
Rooftop at Vendue
Sommelier
Sarah O'Kelley, Edmund's Oast
Sports Bar
Charleston Sports Pub
Sullivan's Island Bar
Poe's Tavern
Summerville Bar
Madra Rua Irish Pub
Upscale Bar
The Belmont
Waterfront Bar
Red's Ice House
West Ashley Bar
Gene's Haufbrau
Wine Selection (Bar/Restaurant)
Halls Chophouse
Wine Selection (Retail)
Total Wine & More
Critics' Picks
reason to leave Charleston
Closure of Upper Deck
place to listen to vinyl while drinking wine and eating tinned seafood
Stems and Skins
place to drink whiskey
Seanachai Whiskey & Cocktail Bar
Sign Charleston Has Jumped The Shark
ThunderGuard, to become tapas bar
Place To Craftily Watch The Eclipse
Revelry Brewing
Lifestyle Reinvention
Sean Brock
News For Insatiable Wine Drinkers
Graft
Way To Adult On King
Vintage Lounge
Chance To Hear Trivia Question About The Simpsons
Low Tide Brewing
Bottled Cocktails
The Bar at Husk
Surprise Bloody Mary
O-Ku's sake Bloody
Beer Week Bummer
Hurricane Irma
Aphrodisiac
Pier 41's Happy Hour
Drink For Cranky Co-Workers
Cane Rhum Bar's pain killer
Border Crossing
Mex 1's Tequila
News For People Who Like The Hard Stuff A Little Fruity
Ship's Wheel Cider
One Stop Shop For Bridal Party Hangovers
Bottles Beverage Superstore
Bottle Of Wine After A Long Day
Félix Cocktails et Cuisine
Beer Buzz Kill
Brewvival ended
Show Of Support
The Outpouring Of Love Over The Passing Of Rich Carley
Backstory Cocktails
Teddy Nixon at Bar Mash
drumstick. Period
Cynthia Wong's drumstick ice cream
Tandoori Chicken Wrap
Sambar
Scotch Oyster
Nico
Lit Brunch
Recovery Brunch
Place To Feel Like A Tourist
D.D. Peckers
Use Of Burrata
One Broad
Promo For Jimmy Hagood's Hot Sauce
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tweet
Place To Feel Bougie And Fit
Basic Kitchen
Place To Play "Guess What's In This Dish?"
Tu
Repurposed Tuna
CHS W+F Dewberry Party
Surprise Candy Store
North Central Delicatessen
Investigative Food Journalist
Hanna Raskin
Lazy Lunch Option
Uber Eats
Cameo Appearance
La Morra Pizzeria at this year's Wine + Food
Place To Feel Twee AF
Harbinger
Morning Tacos
Semilla Mexican Food Truck
Breakfast For Dinner
Millers All Day
F&B News For Women
FAB Conference
Place To Eat When Your Besties Are In Town
Stella's
Reason To Move To N. Chs Right Now
Garco Food Hall
Reason To Wash Your Produce
Harris Teeter Fecal Sprayer
Place To Get An Eyeful Of Crusty Dishes
Gentry Bar
(Only?) Reason To Visit The Market
Bitty & Beau's Coffee
Excuse For A Party
Parking Meter Protest
Foodspotting On TV
Mr. Mercedes
F&B Show Of Support
The Passing Of Shane Whiddon
Expect to see the Chug-a-Lug Wagon at every twee Charleston event this spring
1 comment
Shovels & Rope rolled out a rockin' red carpet for High Water artists
1 comment
Two black-owned businesses open kiosks at the Charleston airport, Cuban restaurant next
2 comments
Starting Monday you'll need to feed Charleston parking meters until 10 p.m.
2 comments
Kick off "rosé season" at Edmund's Oast Exchange with free tastings and discounted goods
1 comment
The Washout restaurant
Love it .. you will too .. I promise . Great food .. beer …
-
janej77
Hungry Monk Music
Outstanding place to listen to great local music.
-
rhayes73
Geno's Place
Awesome lunch cooked on fridays and great service...awesome atmosphere
-
Shannon Cason
Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary
We've worked with numerous animal rescue groups over the past 20 plus years but Hallie…
-
Allan Schildknecht
Dockery's
This is hands down the best beer in Charleston. The Controversy IPA is my personal…
-
Colleen Wilson
Cooking with buffalo chips and 5 other prairie meal life hacks
This ain't the Wild West — it's Charleston
Keep It Holstered
Ladson's Honkytonk Saloon is a country gal's dream
Boot Scoot Boogie
John Spell of Roger Bellow & The Drifting Troubadours is Charleston's country music authority
Be Steel My Heart
The Catawba Indian Nation carries on 4,000 year old traditions in S.C.
Still Here
© Copyright 2018,
Charleston City Paper