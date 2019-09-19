Early tickets on sale for Party for the Parks, Charleston Parks Conservancy's popular fete 

click to enlarge
This party sells out every year so get your tickets ASAP
Park lovers and party people will be happy to hear early-bird tickets are now on sale for the Charleston Parks Conservancy's
annual fundraiser, Party for the Parks
. The party will be held at Colonial Lake on Sat. Nov. 2 from 6-10 p.m for a night of costumes, food, drinks, and live entertainment all for the benefit of Charleston's parks.
"Call of the Wild" is this year's theme, where "punk rock meets animal instincts." Partygoers are encouraged to dress up in animal prints, neon, mohawks, leather, and studs. Early-bird general admission tickets are $95 each until they sell out or until Oct. 1, when general admission tickets will increase to $125 each.
Early-bird VIP tickets are on sale for $125 each. Once those tickets are sold out or by Oct. 1, the price will double to $250 each. The VIP ticket gives access to a private lounge with special entertainment serving cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, provided by the Hospitality Management Group (Magnolia's/Blossom), Harvest Catering, and Charleston Chocolatiers.
The party is also gathering a number of local restaurants and caterers to be on hand, including newcomers like Parcel 32, The Refuge, Basic Kitchen, Goulette Rotisserie & Grill, and Josephine Wine Bar. Live music, "wild" entertainment, and a silent auction will round out the entertainment for the night.
You don't need to attend the party to support the Conservancy. This year, Golf Carts of Charleston is donating a 2017 Club Car Electric Precedent (valued at over $8,500) that can be won through purchasing a $100 raffle ticket online
. The winner will be announced at the party, but you do not need to be present to win.
All revenue from Party for the Parks is used to support the Charleston Parks Conservancy. For more than 10 years, the Conservancy has helped in the renovation and beautification of over 25 parks in the City of Charleston.
Tickets for the event sell out every year, so parks lovers are encouraged to purchase their tickets online ASAP.
The event is 21+.
More information about Party for the Parks and the Charleston Parks Conservancy can be found on their website here
.
@ Colonial Lake
Ashley Road
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Nov. 2, 6-10 p.m.
Price:
$95+
