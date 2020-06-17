Those who’ve been up and down King Street on a Saturday night know that Charlestonians aren’t afraid of a few adult beverages. Whether it’s a drink at aptly named Best Cocktail destination The Cocktail Club or a lively evening of karaoke at Best New Bar The Bangkok Lounge, downtown Charleston has you covered. And there’s even more on the outskirts of town. From breweries in North Charleston (see: 2020 Best Local Brewery, Holy City Brewing) to local-favorite stops like Tattooed Moose, Johns Island’s Best Bar, there are plenty of places to hunker down with friends over a cold beverage ... or three. More than just the bars, lounges and retail shops, it’s people like Best Bartender Shana Swain and Best Sommelier Sarah O’Kelley who make these destinations so special. You’ve got the spots City Paper readers revere, now all that’s left to do is get out there and explore, one drink at a time.